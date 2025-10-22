Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 21

What started in the heat of June now ends with the first real chills of late October.

Week 21 is the end of the regular season and the final CFL Fantasy Presented by ToonieBet rankings. A huge thank you to all who played this season, and congrats to those who won league crowns.

The best is yet to come as playoffs begin next weekend, so enjoy. See you again next May.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (28.6 Projected Fantasy Points): Like there was going to be anyone else atop this list other than Nathan Rourke. A whopping 17 majors accounted for in his previous five games, along with eventually crossing 5,000 passing yards, is why Rourke has been the most dominant player in fantasy this season.

2. Davis Alexander, Montreal, $15,000 Salary (19.2 PFP): Davis Alexander currently sits at an incredible 110.7 passer efficiency while his 9.3 yards per pass would place him only behind the pivot ranked ahead of him on this list. Imagine the numbers he could have produced if he had stayed healthy…

3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (18.4 PFP): Bo Levi Mitchell has thrown for multiple majors in four of his previous five games and will be the only pivot to have started all 18 of his team’s games. He averaged 17.2 fantasy points in the previous two games against Ottawa.

4. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $15,000 Salary (15.7 PFP): Vernon Adams Jr. is finishing the season with momentum, having thrown at least two touchdowns in three of his previous four games. Adams Jr. has the opportunity to avoid throwing an interception in three straight games for the first time this season.

5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary (15.6 PFP): After missing Week 20, Trevor Harris will reportedly play in Saturday’s regular season finale. He looked like his old self in Week 19 when he tallied 21 fantasy points, his best effort since scoring 22.9 FP in Week 11 against Hamilton.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary (17.5 PFP): The last time Justin Rankin faced the Calgary defence, he torched them for 204 yards and a pair of majors from scrimmage, scoring 32.4 fantasy points. Count on him shaking off last week’s 10.1 fantasy point outing against the Lions by producing an eighth game of 20+ FP.

2. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (17.3 PFP): Like Rankin, Greg Bell will be motivated to shake off his previous performance, a 4.9 FP dud in Week 19. Despite missing three games, Bell is just 56 yards from his first 1,000-yard season.

3. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $14,800 Salary (16.9 PFP): The league’s leading rusher, Dedrick Mills has scored 48.2 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s also tied for the league lead with 11 rushing majors and has a league-best 44 runs of 10+ yards.

4. James Butler, BC, $15,000 Salary (17.1 PFP): Since Week 7, James Butler has scored at least 19.9 fantasy points five times. He’s third with 13 touchdowns and fourth with 1,586 yards from scrimmage.

5. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 (16.7 PFP): Brady Oliveira has generated at least 100 yards from scrimmage in five straight games. His inability to score majors consistently (scoreless since Week 14) is the only reason he’s not ranked higher.

RECEIVERS

1. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $15,000 Salary (19.7 PFP): Scoring 20.7 fantasy points in Week 20 was the fourth time Keon Hatcher Sr. has crossed 20+ FP in his previous five games. Hatcher Sr. has twice finished with 97 receiving yards in the same span, keeping him short of producing four 100-yard games.

2. Justin McInnis, BC, $14,900 Salary (15.3 PFP): Justin McInnis has at least 11.3 fantasy points in six straight games while generating at least 78 receiving yards in five of those. It’s amazing to think he had a three-game stretch earlier in the season where he had just four catches for 63 yards. McInnis was limited in practice on Tuesday, so it’s worth monitoring his status throughout the week.

3. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (17.3 PFP): The league leader with 14 majors, Kenny Lawler has been a beast with a combined 46.6 fantasy points in his last two games. No one has more receptions of 20+ yards than Lawler, whose 25 receptions are 11 more than the second-place holder, Nic Demski.

4. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $14,800 Salary (14.5 PFP): Another receiver who has thrived down the stretch, Tyler Snead has scored at least 17.9 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He and Davis Alexander will be a duo to watch in the playoffs.

5. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $12,400 Salary (16.9 PFP): Tyson Philpot isn’t going to be shut out consecutive weeks. After being targeted just three times in Week 20, bet on him being more of a focus of the offence in what could be a high-stakes matchup against Winnipeg.

6. Jalen Philpot, Calgary, $11,200 Salary (12.5 PFP): We’re starting to see the potential become realized, as Jalen Philpot has scored at least 14.8 FP in three of his last four. Twice Philpot has crossed 20 FP, including a season-best 22.7 in the win over Toronto. The National pass-catcher missed practice on Tuesday, so keep an eye out for his status throughout the week.

7. Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg, $8,000 Salary (12.2 PFP): Ontaria Wilson has scored touchdowns in consecutive games and is the go-to option for a Bombers offence that could be without Nic Demski again on Saturday. Don’t be surprised if Wilson zips past his projection.

8. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $11,400 Salary (11.5 PFP): Another season, another 1,000-yard campaign for Eugene Lewis, whose numbers have remained consistent throughout the REDBLACKS’ QB upheaval. That’s four over the past six seasons for one of the game’s premier pass-catchers.

9. Tim White, Hamilton, $13,400 Salary (12.5 PFP): After a pair of rough outings in Weeks 17 and 18, Tim White bounced back with 18.4 fantasy points in Week 19. Surprisingly, it was the first 100-yard game of the season for White, who is just 53 yards shy of his fourth straight 1,000-yard campaign.

10. Tommy Nield, Saskatchewan, $7,300 Salary (10.6 PFP): Trevor Harris will be without some of his top receivers, opening up more targets for Tommy Nield. He’s shown to be a solid fantasy option, having scored at least 11.9 FP four times in his 12 games.

11. Kaion Julien-Grant, Edmonton, $9,600 Salary (10.9 PFP): The Elks will have the opportunity to stretch the Calgary defence with Kaion Julien-Grant, one of just 10 receivers with at least 20 targets of 20+ yards. His deep speed hasn’t been on display as much as expected this season, so perhaps the finale offers Elks fans a chance to see him at his best.

12. Bralon Addison, Ottawa, $10,400 Salary (13.3 PFP): Bralon Addison and Tyrie Adams showed a good rapport in Week 20, as Addison caught all five of his targets for 82 yards and a major. His return among the league’s top receivers has been in the highlights for what has been a rough season for the REDBLACKS.

DEFENCES

1. Montreal, $9,000 Salary (8.3 PFP): The Alouettes have scored at least nine fantasy points in three straight games. Montreal has at least three QB sacks in four consecutive games.

2. BC, $7,500 Salary (8.5 PFP): No one would blame you if you ran with the Lions, who have racked up 22 sacks in the last five games. If the Lions reach the 112th Grey Cup, their pass rush will be a big reason why.

3. Saskatchewan, $8,200 Salary (7.1 PFP): Since a -4 FP effort in Week 15, the Riders have bounced back with at least seven FP in three of their previous four games.

4. Calgary, $7,200 Salary (5.9 PFP): A ball-hawking pass defence has at least two interceptions in three straight games and comes off a season-best 18 fantasy points in the win over the Argos.