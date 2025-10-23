112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Hosting duties, matchups, crossover to be determined

TORONTO — The playoff picture is still unclear heading in Week 21.

It’s still not decided who will handle hosting duties, what the matchups will be, or which team will cross over into the East Division.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

Scenarios resulting in Hamilton hosting the Eastern Final; Montreal hosting Eastern Semi-Final:

HAM WIN or MTL LOSS

Scenarios resulting in Montreal hosting the Eastern Final; Hamilton hosting Eastern Semi-Final:

HAM TIE and MTL WIN

HAM LOSS and MTL WIN/TIE

WEST DIVISION

Scenarios resulting in Calgary hosting BC in the Western Semi-Final; Winnipeg crossing over:

CGY WIN and WPG WIN and BC TIE

CGY WIN and WPG LOSS and BC TIE/LOSS

CGY TIE and WPG LOSS and BC LOSS

CGY LOSS and WPG WIN and BC LOSS

Scenarios resulting in BC hosting Calgary in the Western Semi-Final; Winnipeg crossing over:

CGY TIE and BC TIE

CGY LOSS and WPG WIN and BC TIE

CGY LOSS and WPG LOSS and BC TIE/LOSS

BC WIN

Scenarios resulting in Calgary hosting Winnipeg in the Western Semi-Final; BC crossing over:

CGY WIN/TIE and WPG WIN and BC LOSS

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.

In Week 16, Hamilton secured a postseason berth and a home playoff date.

In Week 18, Montreal locked down its sixth consecutive postseason spot, while earning a home playoff date.

In Week 18, BC clinched a playoff spot for a fourth straight season.

In Week 18, a West-to-East crossover was confirmed, marking the 13th crossover since the rule was introduced in 1996, and the first since 2019.

In Week 19, Saskatchewan claimed the West Division title, earning the right to host the Western Final on November 8.

In Week 20, Winnipeg clinched a postseason berth for a ninth consecutive season.

In Week 20, Calgary secured a playoff spot.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

WEEK 21 SCHEDULE