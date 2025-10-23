3 keys to victory for Calgary, Edmonton in Week 21

EDMONTON — Provincial rivals collide in the second game of a Friday Night Football doubleheader when the Calgary Stampeders visit the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium.

Calgary can temporarily move into second place in the West Division with a victory.

Edmonton may be missing the playoffs, but it has an opportunity to finish with the franchise’s most wins since 2019.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. ACCURATE VERNON ADAMS JR.

Fresh off a game where he completed 12-of-14 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will try to be efficient in finding the end zone once again. In two games against Edmonton this season, he’s been held to a total of 391 yards through the air.

2. THE RECEIVING CORPS

For Adams Jr. to have success, he’ll need at least one of Damien Alford, Clark Barnes, Tevin Jones or Dominique Rhymes to step up, as last week’s leading receiver, Jalen Philpot, is out with a knee injury.

3. DOUBLE H

Elks’ running back Justin Rankin is likely to get the ball often, which puts the play of defensive linemen Clarence Hicks and Jaylon Hutchings under focus. Both are having stellar seasons with 11 and eight sacks apiece. They’ll need to get to Rankin in the backfield to prevent breakout runs.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. FINISH STRONG

When a game no longer matters in the standings, it can be tough to get up for. But Edmonton has played a much better brand of football since its 1-6 start. An 8-10 record to finish the season could be considered another step forward for the organisation, and to do it over its rival would be all the more satisfying.

2. ATTACKING THE RUN DEFENCE

The last time these two teams met back in Week 14, which resulted in a 31-19 Elks win, Edmonton rushed for 245 yards. Rankin had 204 of them, so handing him the ball consistently would make sense.

3. MAKE LIFE MISERABLE FOR DEDRICK MILLS

Consider it a rubber match of sorts between the Elks’ defensive front and Calgary running back Dedrick Mills. Mills put up 106 yards in Week 13 against Edmonton but was held to 38 a week later in the rematch. It’s the defensive line’s job, led in part by Brandon Barlow and Jordan Williams, to wrap up the speedy rusher when they get their hands on him.

NEED TO KNOW: