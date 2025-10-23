3 keys to victory for Ottawa, Hamilton in Week 21

HAMILTON — The final week of the regular season begins when the Ottawa REDBLACKS visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the opener of a Friday Night Football doubleheader.

Ottawa is trying to improve to 5-13 before its season comes to a close.

Hamilton can win the East Division with a victory.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. RELISH THE ROLE OF SPOILER

It would be easy for the REDBLACKS to roll over and wait for the final horn, but it has an opportunity to spoil Hamilton’s bid for first place and a bye to the Eastern Final. Heading into the off-season with a win would also be a positive in what’s been a tough campaign.

2. ANOTHER CHANCE FOR TYRIE ADAMS

Quarterback Tyrie Adams didn’t shy away from the spotlight against Montreal last week. He completed 27-of-44 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing eight times for 26 yards. With a start under his belt, he’ll have to focus on limiting his interceptions after throwing three against the Als.

3. GET JUSTIN HARDY TO 1,000

Receiver Justin Hardy is 32 yards from 1,000 for the third straight season. If he can get there, he’ll join fellow Ottawa wideout Eugene Lewis in that category.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. BO LEVI MITCHELL

The Hamilton offence has run through the quarterback position all season for Hamilton, and this week will be more of the same. In two games against Ottawa already, both of which were wins, Bo Levi Mitchell has thrown for 593 yards and three touchdowns.

2. SCORE EARLY, SCORE OFTEN

Hamilton has scored the third most points of any team, and Mitchell, touchdown-receptions-leader Kenny Lawler and running back Greg Bell have been a big reason why. If all three perform up to their expectations from kickoff, Ottawa could find itself in an early hole that’s too deep to dig out of.

3. ANSWERS ON DEFENCE

The Ticats’ defensive unit has allowed the third most points of any team and is eighth in opposing net yards surrendered. Head coach Scott Milanovich does have leaders to rely on, though, as veteran defensive lineman Julian Howsare and defensive back Stavros Katsantonis own 11 sacks and six interceptions, respectively.

NEED TO KNOW: