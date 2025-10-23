6 running backs who deserve to be named to the All-CFL team

The Canadian Football League saw the return of the running back this season, and it is making voting hard for the All-CFL team.

It’s actually turning into a historic season for running backs across the league, so you’re forgiven if you’re having a hard time with your vote at the position. Let’s take a look at the six running backs who deserve to be named to the All-CFL team.

If Greg Bell rushes for 56 yards on Friday night, the league will see six running backs crack 1,000 yards rushing for the first time since 2009. But it goes beyond the rushing. It’s also the receiving yards this group is collecting. Bell is sixth out of the running backs in yards from scrimmage, yet is likely to crack 1,400 yards combined between rushing and receiving.

Those are All-CFL running back numbers right there, but not a lot of fans outside of Hamilton would put Bell in the conversation for All-CFL running back this year.

You should! He’s having a great year and should EASILY be the East Division All-CFL running back. WEST DIVISION LOGJAM

But how will the West be run?

Every team in the West Division has a 1,000-yard rusher and all of them have eclipsed 1,400 all-purpose yards, with three of them over 1,600.

Three of them, Oliveira, Rankin and Mills, are their teams’ nominees for Most Outstanding Player and it could have been all five if not for Nathan Rourke and Trevor Harris‘ great years in BC and Saskatchewan.

So.

Who should you vote for?

What matters to you?

Is it the best running back on the best team? AJ OUELLETTE | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Welcome to the year of AJ Ouellette, who has been able to help the Roughriders close out games. Not only did Ouellette run well, he was also one of the best pass protection backs in the league helping the Roughriders protect their quarterback with just 24 sacks allowed all season.

The play of the year from Ouellette may not have even been running or catching, but tackling. The effort play he made against the Ottawa REDBLACKS to chase down Bryce Carter should be one of the top plays of the year and shows the type of grit and determination Ouellette pours into his career. JUSTIN RANKIN | EDMONTON ELKS

Rankin has the incredible stat that he almost led the Elks in receiving yards! He’s only 116 yards back from leading the team in receiving. Rankin also leads the league in big plays! The explosive back blew by would-be tacklers for 16 big plays this season, more than any other running back, receiver or return man. That’s not to mention the fact that Rankin has a combined 13 scores (nine rushing, four receiving), more than anyone else on this list. While the Elks finished on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture, Rankin’s season is worthy of recognition.

DEDRICK MILLS | CALGARY STAMPEDERS Mills leads the league in rushing yards with 1,340, opening up a sizeable distance to second-place Butler (1,185) entering Week 21. All season the Stampeders have relied on their back to be the engine behind the offence and Mills responded with a career year. Mills is also tied for first in rushing touchdowns (11) with Dustin Crum and the next guy on this list. JAMES BUTLER | BC LIONS

If you care about rushing touchdowns, Butler is tied for first with Mills and Crum with 11 majors, two ahead of Ouellette with nine.

The runner returned west to the Lions enjoyed a career season, topping the 1,116 rushing yards and seven touchdowns he tallied in 2023 with Hamilton. While the Leos can count on Rourke’s playmaking on any given play, Butler’s presence makes it so that defences can’t key in on the pass alone. BRADY OLIVEIRA | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Oliveira is the only back so far that is over 1,700 yards from scrimmage. It was yet another spectacular year from the Bombers running back, and to think the narrative around Brady is the Bombers should be using him MORE! As much as Oliveira leads in yards, he’s not even close when it comes to touchdowns. His three majors puts him way back of the other four on this list and can’t be ignored. It’s important to mention that Chris Streveler might have taken a few of those with nine rushing touchdowns as the short yardage specialist in Winnipeg.

However you slice it, the running back play out of the West Division this year has been simply outstanding and there will be four players deserving of the All-CFL running back nod who won’t get the honour at the end of the year, which seems a bit unfortunate.