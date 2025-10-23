Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 21

TORONTO — The regular season finale is here and so are CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Stavros Katsantonis’ next defensive tackle will be the 200 th of his career.

of his career. Adrian Greene, following two interceptions in as many games, is tied for the league lead with six. He returned his second interception for a touchdown last week.

Willie Jefferson has matched his career-high of 16 pass knockdowns, set in 2019. The total is third highest single-season mark, behind only Adrion Smith (18 in 1996) and Jamar Wall (17 in 2016).

Mathieu Betts leads the league with 14 sacks and he is three clear of second. He claimed the sack title in 2023 with 18. He has 34 in his last 42 games.

Nathan Rourke (4,922) trails Bo Levi Mitchell (5,032) by 110 yards for the passing yards lead. Russ Jackson is the only Canadian to capture the passing yard title (3,641 in 1969).

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 21 below.

Game Notes Ottawa at Hamilton Download PDF Calgary at Edmonton Download PDF Montreal at Winnipeg Coming Soon BC at Saskatchewan Coming Soon

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Each game carries significant playoff implications.

CFL offences have scored on 18.1 per cent of possessions – the highest rate since 2006.

There have been 44 return touchdowns – 13 more than the 2024 season.

Quarterbacks have set new benchmarks in completion percentage (69.3 per cent) and passer rating (98.1).

Kevin Mital had 10 catches last week to reach 102 on the season, becoming the first Canadian to reach the century mark in his sophomore campaign. He caught a league-best 82.3 per cent of targets this season.

OTT (4-13) at HAM (10-7)

Week 6: OTT 20 – HAM 23

Week 7: HAM 30 – OTT 15

William Stanback needs 60 rushing yards to crack 700. He needs eight carries to reach 1,000 in his career.

Eugene Lewis notched his third consecutive, and fourth overall, 1,000-yard season last week.

Justin Hardy needs 32 receiving yards for his third straight 1,000-yard season. He needs 72 receiving yards to pass Gerald Alphin (3,807) for sixth in Ottawa history.

Hamilton has won seven games in a row at home against Ottawa, dating back to October 2018.

Bo Levi Mitchell has surpassed 5,000 passing yards for the fourth time in his career. He is the seventh quarterback in CFL history to record back-to-back 5,000-yard seasons, joining Warren Moon, Kent Austin, Doug Flutie, Anthony Calvillo, Ricky Ray and Michael Reilly. He needs two touchdown passes to set a new career-high.

Kenny Lawler’s next touchdown catch will be the 40 th of his career and it will tie Tony Champion for the Ticats’ single-season high (15).

of his career and it will tie Tony Champion for the Ticats’ single-season high (15). Greg Bell needs 56 rushing yards for 1,000 on the season.

Tim White is 53 shy of his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

CGY (10-7) at EDM (7-10)

Week 13: EDM 7 – CGY 28

Week 14: CGY 19 – EDM 31

Calgary averages a league-best 127.8 rushing yards per game.

Dedrick Mills leads the CFL with 1,340 rushing yards – the most by a Stampeder since Jon Cornish’s 1,813 in 2013. The last Calgary player to win a rushing title was Ka’Deem Carey in 2022 (1,088 yards).

Vernon Adams Jr. needs 38 passing yards for his second career 4,000+ yard season.

Jacob Roberts has 99 defensive plays this season.

Edmonton has won five of the teams’ last six matchups.

In their last meeting, Justin Rankin rushed for 204 yards, including four 20+ rushes. He leads the league with 16 big plays.

MTL (10-7) at WPG (9-8)

Week 12: WPG 26 – MTL 13

The Alouettes have won five straight with an average of 35.2 points per game. They have not trailed at any point in the past two contests.

Davis Alexander owns the CFL record for best start to a career at 11-0. He has never started against Winnipeg. Since returning from injury in Week 17, he has four TD passes and no interceptions in 97 pass attempts, over three games.

With four defensive tackles, Darnell Sankey can reach the 100-mark for the third time in his career. ​

Tyrell Richards has a league-leading 28 special teams tackles. He has four more than second-place, teammate Alexandre Gagné (24).

Winnipeg has sold out all nine home games this season (32,343), en route to a 6-2 record at Princess Auto Stadium.

The Blue Bombers have won 11 of the teams’ previous 15 matchups.

Winnipeg has allowed 15.5 points per game over their past four contests.

Zach Collaros is a career 10-8 against Montreal.

Tony Jones needs eight defensive tackles for 200 in his career. He sits second in the league this season with 100.

BC (10-7) at SSK (12-5)