3 keys to victory for BC, Saskatchewan in Week 21

REGINA — The 2025 regular season comes to an end on Saturday night in Saskatchewan when the Roughriders play host to the BC Lions.

BC is riding a five-game winning streak.

Saskatchewan has already locked up the West Division crown and will host the Western Final on Saturday, November 8.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

BC LIONS

1. TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS

The Lions were first in net offence and third in opposing net offence after 20 weeks. With Saskatchewan’s lineup likely to be fluid, it comes down to focus and execution for BC.

2. THE PASS GAME

A big part of the Lions’ 433.1 yards of net offence per game has been the 322.1 passing yards it’s averaging. Receivers Keon Katcher Sr. and Justin McInnis are the obvious top targets, but how Ayden Eberhardt and Stanley Berryhill III factor in will determine how much focus the Riders’ secondary can put on BC’s two stars.

3. DIVERSE PLAY CALLING

Running back James Butler can help out his quarterback and receivers by giving Saskatchewan’s front something to think about on the ground. He’ll have his work cut out for him, though, as the Riders entered play this week as the best at limiting rush yards.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. STRONG FINISH

No matter who’s on the field for Saskatchewan, it’s a team that wants to avoid going into the playoffs as losers of two straight after a loss to Winnipeg in Week 20. Head coach Corey Mace has to find a way to keep his side focused on playing good, fundamental football.

2. TREVOR HARRIS AND AJ OUELLETTE

Quarterback Trevor Harris and running back AJ Ouellette are listed as starters for the regular season finale. Both are consummate professionals and will be playing to win, despite it meaning little in the standings for Saskatchewan. Their presence alone should raise the expectation.

3. THE PASS DEFENCE

If the secondary can find a way to contain Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, it would serve as a nice momentum builder heading into the playoffs for a unit that’s allowed 280.8 yards per game. Tevaughn Campbell and DaMarcus Fields draw the assignment of shutting down the Lions’ elite receivers.

