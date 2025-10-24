3 keys to victory for Montreal, Winnipeg in Week 21

WINNIPEG — In what could be a preview of next week’s Eastern Semi-Final, the Montreal Alouettes take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader.

Montreal can end its regular season on a six-game winning streak.

Winnipeg pulled off a 17-16 win over Saskatchewan in Week 20.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN, RDS and CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. DAVIS ALEXANDER

Davis Alexander is 11-0 as a starter and is the engine of the Alouettes’ offence. But, he’s faced Winnipeg only once in the past two seasons, completing seven passes for 100 yards in Week 21 of last year.

2. DEFENCE

Head coach Jason Maas will look to defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, linebacker Darnell Sankey and defensive back Kabion Ento to all play an important role in shutting down both the Bombers’ pass and run games. It’s a reasonable expectation given the Als closed out Week 20 ranked second in net yards allowed with 344.2.

3. IT’S OWN RUN GAME

Running back Stevie Scott III broke the goose egg in the touchdown department by finding the end zone in the Als’ win over Ottawa last week and should get more touches than he did the last time he saw the Bombers’ front when he carried the ball three times for 18 yards.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. OPPORTUNITY AWAITS

Quarterback Zach Collaros, running back Brady Oliveira, and receivers Nic Demski and Ontaria Wilson will all sit this one out. So, Chris Streveler will be under centre with Matthew Peterson serving as the starting running back. Receivers Gavin Cobb and Cam Echols will also be called upon to provide more offensively.

2. INSIDE THE 20

No team had fewer plays in the red zone coming into the week than Winnipeg’s 81. Once the offence gets there, head coach Mike O’Shea has to be creative in his play calling without Collaros, Oliveira or Demski.

3. HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE?

Winnipeg is 6-2 at home this season, but the Als have been equally as good on the road, sporting an identical 6-2 record. A fast start and a rowdy fanbase could be the boost the Bombers need.

