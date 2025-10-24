3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 21 win over Ottawa

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ offence, defence and special teams were all at their best on Friday Night Football.

The complete three-phase game helped the Ticats to a 35-15 win over the REDBLACKS in dominating fashion in the final regular season game for both teams. The win clinched first in the East Division and Hamilton will host the Eastern Final on November 8.

The defence created turnovers, a receiver found the end zone twice and the team’s kicker was perfect at Hamilton Stadium, as the Black and Gold now head out on a bye and will await the winner of the Eastern Semi-Final.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Week 21 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

RELATED

» Ticats clinch first in East Division with win over REDBLACKS

» Depth Charts: OTT | HAM

» Stats: Ottawa at Hamilton by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

2 – TIM WHITE TOUCHDOWNS

Tim White hauled in two catches in the first half of Friday night’s game and he made both of them count. Each of those receptions was a 21-yard touchdown score, as White enjoyed his second multi-touchdown game of the season. The receiver also had a 17-yard run in the first half as he helped his team get off to a commanding lead that they would never relinquish.

He added two more catches from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (who threw his 36th touchdown pass of the season, a career-high) in the second half, for a total of four receptions and 69 yards in the contest.

6 – INTERCEPTIONS

Hamilton’s defence was relentless on Friday night, as the unit came up with six interceptions. Brent Monson’s unit read the Ottawa offence perfectly all evening, picking off two different quarterbacks multiple times in the contest.

DaShaun Amos got the pick party started, intercepting Tyrie Adams in the first quarter. Amos added a second pick later in the game and Jamal Peters, Reggie Stubblefield, and Braxton Hill (two) also got in on the action.

7 – MARC LIEGGHIO FIELD GOALS

Kicker Marc Liegghio was called upon seven times in his team’s win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS and he was perfect on the night. Liegghio made all seven of his kicks, including his longest attempt of 47 yards.

His field goals accounted for 21 of Hamilton’s 35 points on the night. He was also two-for-two on his convert attempts.