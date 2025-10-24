5 players that could tip the scales in Week 21

TORONTO — The CFL’s regular season is down to its final week, and the playoff picture is beginning to crystallize. But while teams chase seeding and momentum heading into November, a handful of players are poised to shift the balance of power across the league.

From record-setting performances to defensive game-wreckers capable of flipping the field with one play, these five names could very well decide how the 2025 season ends.

Let’s take a look at five players who could tip the scales in Week 21.

RELATED

» CFL clubs announce team award winners

» mgk to rock Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show at 112th Grey Cup

» CFL Awards tickets on sale now

» 112th Grey Cup VIP packages available now

» Learn more about the 112th Grey Cup festival

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Kenny Lawler’s first season with the Black and Gold has been nothing short of spectacular. The veteran receiver ranks second in the league with 1,400 receiving yards, a new career high, while continuing to showcase his blend of acrobatics and toughness. Lawler also leads the league in receiving touchdowns with 14, five more than second-place Jake Herslow.

Hamilton’s offence has found a new level in 2025, and Lawler’s presence has been a big reason why. With his ability to win contested catches and create explosive plays after the catch, Lawler could be the difference-maker the Ticats have long searched for come playoff time.

ADRIAN GREENE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Calgary’s defence has quietly produced one of the CFL’s most efficient playmakers in Adrian Greene. Despite missing time earlier in the year, the ball-hawking defensive back has six interceptions in only 12 games, an elite pace that’s changed games for the Stamps.

Greene’s instincts and closing speed have made quarterbacks think twice about testing Calgary deep. With the Stampeders fighting to solidify their playoff positioning, Greene’s ability to create takeaways, and score with the ball in his hands, could prove critical in any win-or-go-home scenario.

TYRICE BEVERETTE | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Few defenders have impacted games as consistently as Tyrice Beverette. Montreal’s defensive heartbeat has filled every column of the stat sheet: seven sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, 80 defensive tackles and seven more special teams tackles heading into Week 21 .

Whether he’s blitzing off the edge, dropping into coverage or punching the ball loose, Beverette’s versatility is a nightmare for opposing offences. As the Alouettes look to finish in first place in the East Division for the second consecutive year with a win and a loss by the Ticats, his all-around dominance might be the spark that Montreal needs.

ROBERT CARTER JR. | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS

Robert Carter Jr. has been the definition of a game-changer in BC’s secondary. The dynamic defender has five interceptions on the year, including that unforgettable one-handed grab against Hamilton back in July that had highlight reels buzzing for weeks. His performance earned him a team nomination for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Carter’s instincts and ball skills give the Lions’ defence an explosive edge, especially in tight games where turnovers make all the difference. In a West Division race that’s going down to the wire, his ability to flip momentum in an instant could prove invaluable.

A.J. ALLEN | LINEBACKER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

A.J. Allen has quietly built one of the most complete defensive résumés of the season. The versatile linebacker has three interceptions, four sacks and three forced fumbles, bringing an all-around presence to Saskatchewan’s front seven.

Allen’s knack for being around the football has helped the Riders stay atop a rugged West Division and made him the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian. If Saskatchewan can make a late push, Allen’s blend of power and awareness could be exactly what the defence needs to swing a close playoff game in their favour.

As the calendar turns to November, these six playmakers are positioned to define the moments that matter most. Whether it’s Oliveira pounding out first downs, Lawler soaring for clutch grabs, or Beverette and Greene changing games with takeaways, the stage is set for stars to shape the story of the 2025 CFL season.