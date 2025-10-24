Tiger-Cats clinch first in the East with win over REDBLACKS

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have clinched first place in the East Division with their win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday Night Football.

The 35-15 win ensured that the Ticats will host the Eastern Final on November 8 at Hamilton Stadium. Hamilton will now await the winner of the Eastern Semi-Final that will be played at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal on November 1.

The Tiger-Cats were in control for much of the contest against the REDBLACKS, solidifying their spot in the post-season.

Hamilton’s defence continued to create turnovers like they had all regular season, picking off Ottawa quarterbacks six times. They got two on Tyrie Adams and four on Matthew Shiltz, with Jamal Peters, Reggie Stubblefield, DaShaun Amos (two) and Braxton Hill (two) all getting in on the action.

Bo Levi Mitchell hit 36 touchdown passes on the season in the game, setting a new career-high mark. Receiver Tim White had a pair of touchdowns in the win, and kicker Marc Liegghio connected on all seven of his field goal attempts.

Running back William Stanback and quarterback Matthew Shiltz, who replaced starter Tyrie Adams in the second half, scored touchdowns for the REDBLACKS in the loss.

Back-to-back two-and-outs began Week 21 action, as the Ticats and REDBLACKS traded punts early in the opening quarter.

Starting on Ottawa’s side of midfield, Hamilton got to work on their second drive of the game. Taking advantage of good starting field position, Mitchell moved his team down to Ottawa’s 21-yard line, handing off to Greg Bell three times on the drive. Mitchell then found White streaking towards the end zone, and the receiver hauled in the pass and ran into the end zone untouched. The touchdown that capped the six-play drive, along with Marc Liegghio‘s convert, gave Hamilton a 7-0 lead.

The home team’s defence made a big play on the ensuing drive, with defensive back DaShaun Amos picking off Adams’ pass to bring Mitchell and the offence back on the field.

Heading into Week 21, the Tiger-Cats were the best team in the CFL at scoring points off a turnover, and they continued that trend on Friday night. The Ticats moved down to Ottawa’s 16-yard line, but weren’t able to find the end zone and they settled for three points. Liegghio’s 24-yard field goal added to his team’s lead (10-0) with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.

Following a REDBLACKS two-and-out, Hamilton went to work again. The Ticats added another field goal to their score on the drive, after Mitchell and Lawler couldn’t connect in the end zone for the second time in the quarter. Liegghio’s 36-yard attempt increased their lead to 13-0.

Hamilton’s defence cashed in on another turnover on the ensuing drive, this time Reggie Stubblefield intercepted Adams on the third play of the Ottawa possession. Mitchell and co. were gifted with another short field to work with, starting their drive at Ottawa’s 41-yard line. A few plays into the drive, and as the clock ticked into the second quarter, the Tabbies found themselves on the REDBLACKS’ 10-yard line. Ottawa’s defence responded with a turnover of their own, after Mitchell fumbled a high snap and Cleyon Laing recovered it.

The REDBLACKS took advantage of the turnover, moving the chains down the field deep into Hamilton territory. On the Ticats’ five-yard line, Adams passed to William Stanback, who found some extra yards and stretched out across the goal line for the major score. With Lewis Ward’s completed convert after the 96-yard drive, Ottawa cut into Hamilton’s lead (13-7) with eight and a half minutes left in the half.

Hamilton added another field goal on their ensuing drive, with Liegghio booting a 40-yard attempt. The three points increased the Ticats’ lead to 16-7 with just over four minutes left on the clock in the first half.

Following a REDBLACKS two-and-out, Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats had just under three minutes on the clock to add more points to their lead before the break. The team did just that, with White hauling in his second 21-yard major of the ball game. The touchdown was Mitchell’s 36th of the season, a career high. Along with the completed convert, Hamilton increased their lead to 23-7 with 1:08 on the clock.

After another REDBLACKS two-and-out following the touchdown, Mitchell and the Ticats wanted more before the break. As the clock hit zeros, Liegghio booted a 28-yard field goal to add three more to Hamilton’s lead (26-7).

Matthew Shiltz started the second half of the game for the REDBLACKS in place of Adams. Adams finished his night completing nine of 14 passes for 112 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Hamilton’s defence kept the pressure on, not caring who was at quarterback for the REDBLACKS. Jamal Peters picked off Shiltz on the opening drive of the second half, for the Ticats’ third interception of the game.

With another short field to work with, Mitchell got to work on the REDBLACKS’ 27-yard line. After moving into the red zone, Hamilton had to settle for another field goal. Liegghio connected on his 30-yard attempt, increasing the Ticats’ lead to 29-7.

On the ensuing drive, Shiltz moved the REDBLACKS from their own 40 into field goal range. Ward trotted out on the field looking to add three points to the REDBLACKS’ score. He missed on his 39-yard attempt, however, adding just a single point (29-8) with six and a half minutes left in the third frame.

Ottawa had the ball in their hands as the fourth quarter began, looking to add points on the board in the final 15 minutes of their 2025 season. Shiltz and co. moved down to the Ticats’ three-yard line, but Hamilton’s defence was once again up for the task, or so it appeared. After it looked like the Ticats forced a fumble and recovered it, penalties negated the turnover and set up Shiltz on the one-yard line. The short yardage touchdown for the visitors cut Hamilton’s lead to 29-15 with 10 minutes left in the game.

Hamilton responded with three points of their own, as Mitchell moved his offence down to the Ottawa 39-yard line. Liegghio connected on his sixth field goal of the night, this one from 47 yards, increasing the Ticats’ lead to 32-15.

The Ticats defence wasn’t done yet, hauling in another interception late in the contest. This time it was Braxton Hill picking off Shiltz for the team’s fourth of the night. Once again, the Ticats cashed in with points, this time another Liegghio field goal, a 34-yard boot (35-15) with under five minutes left in the game.

On the ensuing drive, pressure from Howsare on Shiltz helped Amos get his second pick of the night, Hamilton’s fifth in total. On third-and-goal from the Ottawa 28, the Ticats decided to go for it but Mitchell handed off to Bell, who immediately went down for the turnover on downs.

Hill hauled in his second interception of the game with 30 seconds left on the clock, sealing the deal for the home team.