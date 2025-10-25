3 stats that defined BC’s Week 21 win over Saskatchewan

REGINA – The BC Lions got out of Regina with an important win in what was the final game of the regular season. Another impressive outing from Nathan Rourke lifted the Lions to a victory which ensured that BC will host a playoff game next weekend.

Rourke started off hot and then reached another level in the second half, while the BC defence helped the visitors win the turnover battle against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the BC Lions’ win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

1 – PLAY FROM SCRIMMAGE

One play from scrimmage is all it took for BC to get into the end zone at the start of Saturday’s contest.

Rourke looked right and found Ayden Eberhardt who ran in a 63-yard touchdown to stun the crowd at Mosaic Stadium. Eberhardt would return to the end zone in the third quarter on another nice catch-and-run as part of an impressive 100-yard receiving performance.

4 – SASKATCHEWAN TURNOVERS

Despite turning the football over twice, the Leos were able to win the turnover battle at Mosaic Stadium. They forced four turnovers out of Saskatchewan, including three straight takeaways on either side of the halftime break.

Jake Maier came into the ballgame and had some struggles with protecting the football, throwing an interception and losing a fumble late in the second quarter. Then, on the other side of halftime, the Lions defence stood up Jack Coan on a third-down rush attempt. The final takeaway came late when Saskatchewan went for it on third down, needing a touchdown to level the score.

6 – STRAIGHT PASSES BY NATHAN ROURKE

In the fourth quarter, the Lions took a lead they would not relinquish when Rourke capped off a picture-perfect touchdown drive with a short pass to Keon Hatcher Sr.

Rourke completed six passes for 73 yards on the series which swung the game in BC’s favour, beginning the possession with three straight first-down pickups.