3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 21 win over Edmonton

EDMONTON — The Calgary Stampeders finished their regular season with a third straight win, heading into the playoffs with momentum on their side.

The Stamps took down the Elks 20-10 with a well-executed offence and a stout defence. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was once again productive, while Dave Dickenson’s defensive unit limited the Elks to just 10 points.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined the Calgary Stampeders’ Week 21 win over the Edmonton Elks.

175 – YARDS AFTER CATCH FOR CALGARY

It was all about yards after the catch for the Stampeders on Friday, with 175 of the team’s 285 passing yards coming after the receiver had the ball in his hands.

That speaks to Adams Jr.’s precision with ball placement, giving his pass-catchers room to run after making the reception, and they made the most of it.

37 – YARDS RUSHING FOR EDMONTON

It’s worth noting any time a team holds an offence featuring Justin Rankin to just 37 rushing yards.

That’s what happened in Week 21, as the Stampeders limited Rankin to only one yard on nine carries. Most of the yardage came from quarterback Cody Fajardo, who added 24 yards on two runs.

The Stamps did all that while also winning the turnover battle four-to-one.

11.9 – YARDS PER ATTEMPT FOR VERNON ADAMS JR.

We’re used to seeing the playmaking side of Adams Jr., but the pivot can also take on the role of efficient field general who protects the football.

The veteran quarterback did just that in Week 21, completing 17 of 24 passes for 285 yards, an average of 11.9 yards per attempt, without turning the ball over.

That style of play opens up yet another dynamic for the Red and White offence heading into the post-season.