3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 21 win over Montreal

WINNIPEG – Despite losing Chris Streveler in the first quarter, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers got through the Montreal Alouettes with a 19-10 win over their East Division counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

Terry Wilson and a Bombers offence did just about enough to get over the line at home in a game featuring a number of backups looking to impress.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Montreal Alouettes.

3 – TERRY WILSON GOAL-LINE ATTEMPTS

The Bombers lost short-yardage specialist Chris Streveler early in the game, but Terry Wilson stepped up to do his best impression of his teammate with a goal-line score late in the first half.

Wilson was stood up on his first two runs but he was able to break the plane on his third try. It would be a crucial conversion from the doorstep as the game’s only touchdown.

63 – YARD MICHAEL CHRIS-IKE RUN

Michael Chris-Ike’s 63-yard rush was the only big play in a game which had little offensive production.

His gashing run in the fourth quarter eventually led to an important Sergio Castillo field goal which put the Bombers up by six. With Montreal’s offence unable to find consistency, that six-point lead would prove vital.

5 – SCORELESS FOURTH- QUARTER MONTREAL DRIVES

After a Jose Maltos Diaz field goal brought Montreal to within three points of Winnipeg early in the fourth quarter, the Bombers defence shut out their opponent the rest of the way.

Montreal came out empty-handed with their final five drives of the ballgame, with Winnipeg sacking McLeod Bethel-Thompson on the first two of those drives. The Als turned it over on downs on their final two possessions as the Bombers’ defence held firm in the final three minutes to seal the win at home.