Winnipeg’s Carol Barrott awarded Jane Mawby Tribute award

TORONTO — As the Blue Bombers faithful prepared to cheer on their beloved team in its regular season finale, fans in attendance were given an additional reason to show their passion and appreciation for the Blue and Gold. Prior to kickoff, Carol Barrott was announced as the recipient of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Jane Mawby Tribute Award, and those in the stands immediately recognized the name of the friendly voice who has helped solve their ticketing needs and embodied fan service for the past two decades.

“Carol is the heart of what makes our organization special,” said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. “She’s been a constant source of warmth, dedication and joy for our fans and our staff alike. Whether she’s helping a first-time visitor find their seat or reconnecting with a season ticket member she’s known for years, she treats everyone like family. We’re incredibly proud to see her honoured with this award – no one deserves it more.”

In 2005, Barrott joined the Bombers’ Fan Ambassador Volunteer Program – a decision that would lead to a second career supporting the team she loved. Three years later, she formally came out of retirement to join the team’s ticketing department part-time. Her generosity of spirit, unmatched commitment to service and genuine care for others quickly endeared her to colleagues and fans. In 2013, she was promoted to Manager of Ticketing and Fan Services, where she has continued to set the standard for customer care and fan connection.

Last year, Barrott transitioned into a mentorship-focused Account Executive role, continuing to lead the ticketing and fan services team while taking a hands-on approach to coaching and elevating others within the department. Though she has not stepped away from the Club, this evolution has allowed her to share her wealth of knowledge, while empowering her colleagues to grow and thrive. On game days, Barrott now enjoys cheering on her Bombers from her long-time seats in section 109 or greeting fans along the concourse at Princess Auto Stadium. Even then, she can’t help but lend a hand – answering questions, checking in with staff or offering a smile to a familiar face – ensuring every fan’s experience ends as warmly as it began.

A season ticket member since 1970, Barrott’s devotion to the team runs deep. Her passion as a fan fuels her work as a colleague – a combination that has made her one of the most trusted and beloved members of the organization. Known for her positivity and leadership, she ensures her Fan Services team is prepared for anything and leads by example with her infectious energy and heart.

“Carol is a shining example of the passion that flows throughout our CFL family,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “We couldn’t be more grateful for her love of our league and our fans. The Jane Mawby Tribute Award is important because it showcases someone whose enduring leadership and commitment sets an example for all of us. Congratulations, Carol, and thank you for your inspiration.”

The Jane Mawby Tribute Award was created in honour of its namesake, who spent 28 years working tirelessly behind the scenes for the Calgary Stampeders before her passing in 2015. Conceived by the Ladies of the Calgary Stampeders who had the privilege of working alongside her, the award was created to not only acknowledge her tremendous impact on the organization, but to also recognize individuals across the CFL who mirror her dedication, love and commitment to their clubs. Each year, all nine CFL member clubs and the league office nominate a long-standing employee, with the final selection determined by a committee of team presidents.

In order to expand the impact of end-of-season honours, the Coach of the Year, the Commissioner’s Award, the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award, the Jane Mawby Tribute Award and the Glenn “Keeper” McWhinney Scholarship Fund, presented by the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, have shifted to a number of separate events, allowing recipients to celebrate with their peers and those they serve, while the CFL Awards, as part of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, will solely focus on player accomplishments.