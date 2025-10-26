Division Semi-Final Saturday heads to Montreal and BC

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Division Semi-Final matchups are set, following the conclusion of the regular season.
- Eastern Semi-Final: November 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET | WPG at MTL
- Western Semi-Final: November 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET | CGY at BC
The scheduled kickoffs have been shifted one hour earlier to allow fans to cheer on their favourite CFL teams and “Canada’s team” on the diamond – the Toronto Blue Jays, who have advanced to the World Series for the first time in 32 years. If necessary, Game 7 is scheduled for November 1 with an 8:00 p.m. ET start. The earlier kickoffs will proceed, regardless of the status of the World Series.
The Division Finals will be played on Saturday, November 8, in Hamilton, with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. ET, and in Saskatchewan at 6:30 p.m. ET.
RELATED
» Buy tickets for CFL games
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
POST-SEASON RECORDS – GREY CUP PLAYOFFS
- Montreal | 40-37 (.519)
- Hamilton | 46-49-1 (.484)
- Winnipeg | 68-52-2 (.566)
- Saskatchewan | 45-54-2 (.455)
- Calgary | 48-50-2 (.490)
- BC | 23-36 (.390)
EASTERN SEMI-FINAL
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes
Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
Saturday, November 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET
Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, CTV, RDS
US/International broadcast: CFL+
Purchase tickets
- Montreal is hosting a playoff game for the fourth consecutive season
- The two teams have met in the playoffs twice before (2000, 2007), with each team winning once.
- Montreal owns a 28-11 (.718) home playoff record
- Winnipeg has made the playoffs for nine straight seasons. The team last played a road playoff game in 2019. The Blue Bombers are 24-33 (.421) as the visiting team in the post-season.
- The Blue Bombers have never been a crossover team.
- Winnipeg swept the season series:
- Week 12 | WPG 26 – MTL 13
- Week 21 | MTL 10 – WPG 19
- Head coaches’ playoff records: Mike O’Shea (7-3) and Jason Maas (5-4)
- Zach Collaros will make his ninth playoff start (7-1), while Davis Alexander will make his first
- Season series standouts:
- MTL: Darnell Sankey collected 15 defensive tackles
- WPG: in Week 12, Brady Oliveira had 16 carries for 137 yards and one major, finishing 9-of-9 receiving for 73 yards
- WPG: Tony Jones had 11 defensive tackles and one interception
WESTERN SEMI-FINAL
Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place
Saturday, November 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT
Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS
US/International broadcast: CFL+
Purchase tickets
- The Lions have reached the playoffs for the fourth straight season; they will host their first playoff game since 2023.
- The two teams have met in the playoffs on 15 occasions since 1964, most recently in 2022. Calgary is 10-5.
- BC will play in its 22nd home playoff game (12-9 – .571)
- The Stampeders are 13-29-2 (.318) as the visiting team in the post-season
- BC swept the season series:
- Week 16 | BC 52 – CGY 23
- Week 18 | CGY 24 – BC 38
- Head coaches’ playoff records: Dave Dickenson (3-4) and Buck Pierce (0-0)
- Vernon Adams Jr. is 1-3 as a starter in the playoffs, while Nathan Rourke is 1-1
- Season series standouts:
- BC: Rourke passed for 745 yards and six TDs on 80.3 per cent passing, while adding three rushing majors
- BC: Keon Hatcher Sr. registered 15 catches for 259 yards and two touchdowns
- CGY: Dedrick Mills accumulated 226 yards from scrimmage on 32 touches