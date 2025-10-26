Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Playoffs October 26, 2025

Division Semi-Final Saturday heads to Montreal and BC

CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Division Semi-Final matchups are set, following the conclusion of the regular season.

  • Eastern Semi-Final: November 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET | WPG at MTL
  • Western Semi-Final: November 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET | CGY at BC

The scheduled kickoffs have been shifted one hour earlier to allow fans to cheer on their favourite CFL teams and “Canada’s team” on the diamond – the Toronto Blue Jays, who have advanced to the World Series for the first time in 32 years. If necessary, Game 7 is scheduled for November 1 with an 8:00 p.m. ET start. The earlier kickoffs will proceed, regardless of the status of the World Series.

The Division Finals will be played on Saturday, November 8, in Hamilton, with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. ET, and in Saskatchewan at 6:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED
» Buy tickets for CFL games
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

POST-SEASON RECORDS – GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

  • Montreal | 40-37 (.519)
  • Hamilton | 46-49-1 (.484)
  • Winnipeg | 68-52-2 (.566)
  • Saskatchewan | 45-54-2 (.455)
  • Calgary | 48-50-2 (.490)
  • BC | 23-36 (.390)

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL

​Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes
​Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
​Saturday, November 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET
​Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, CTV, RDS
​US/International broadcast: CFL+
​Purchase tickets

  • Montreal is hosting a playoff game for the fourth consecutive season
  • The two teams have met in the playoffs twice before (2000, 2007), with each team winning once.
  • Montreal owns a 28-11 (.718) home playoff record
  • Winnipeg has made the playoffs for nine straight seasons. The team last played a road playoff game in 2019. The Blue Bombers are 24-33 (.421) as the visiting team in the post-season.
  • The Blue Bombers have never been a crossover team.
  • Winnipeg swept the season series:
    • Week 12 | WPG 26 – MTL 13
    • Week 21 | MTL 10 – WPG 19
  • Head coaches’ playoff records: Mike O’Shea (7-3) and Jason Maas (5-4)
  • Zach Collaros will make his ninth playoff start (7-1), while Davis Alexander will make his first
  • Season series standouts:
    • MTL: Darnell Sankey collected 15 defensive tackles
    • WPG: in Week 12, Brady Oliveira had 16 carries for 137 yards and one major, finishing 9-of-9 receiving for 73 yards
    • WPG: Tony Jones had 11 defensive tackles and one interception

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
​Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place
​Saturday, November 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT
​Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS
​US/International broadcast: CFL+
​Purchase tickets

  • The Lions have reached the playoffs for the fourth straight season; they will host their first playoff game since 2023.
  • The two teams have met in the playoffs on 15 occasions since 1964, most recently in 2022. Calgary is 10-5.
  • BC will play in its 22nd home playoff game (12-9 – .571)
  • The Stampeders are 13-29-2 (.318) as the visiting team in the post-season
  • BC swept the season series:
    • Week 16 | BC 52 – CGY 23
    • Week 18 | CGY 24 – BC 38
  • Head coaches’ playoff records: Dave Dickenson (3-4) and Buck Pierce (0-0)
  • Vernon Adams Jr. is 1-3 as a starter in the playoffs, while Nathan Rourke is 1-1
  • Season series standouts:
    • BC: Rourke passed for 745 yards and six TDs on 80.3 per cent passing, while adding three rushing majors
    • BC: Keon Hatcher Sr. registered 15 catches for 259 yards and two touchdowns
    • CGY: Dedrick Mills accumulated 226 yards from scrimmage on 32 touches
The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!