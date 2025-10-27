5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 21

The final week of the regular season gave fans plenty to talk about, from playoff positioning to standout individual performances.

As teams now turn their attention to the post-season, Pro Football Focus once again provided an inside look at who dominated their matchups.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF stats that stand out from Week 21.

KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 5 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Kian Schaffer-Baker closed out the regular season in style, tying for the league lead with five receiving first downs in Week 21, according to PFF.

The Riders receiving group is one of the deepest in the CFL, and Schaffer-Baker’s performance perfectly encapsulates that. Whether it was on intermediate routes or short-yardage plays to move the chains, Schaffer-Baker once again proved to be a key part of Saskatchewan’s offensive rhythm heading into the playoffs.

DEDRICK MILLS | RUNNING BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 6 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

When defenders think they have Dedrick Mills stopped, they usually don’t.

The Calgary running back forced six missed tackles in the regular season finale, the highest mark of any player in Week 21, according to PFF.

Mills’ blend of power and balance has been on display all year, and this week was no different as he helped the Stampeders control the pace of the game on the ground.

The running back’s ability to dodge incoming defenders was instrumental in helping him capture the rushing crown with 1,409 yards on the ground.

NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS | 5 BIG-TIME THROWS

Nathan Rourke showcased his elite arm talent again, finishing with five big-time throws according to PFF, the most of any quarterback in Week 21. Big-time throws are high-difficulty pass that PFF grades at the top of its scale, defined by excellent ball location and timing, especially on downfield passes or into tight windows.

Whether it was deep shots to the sideline or downfield completions, Rourke’s precision and confidence were on full display. It’s the kind of performance that helped the pivot reach 5,290 passing yards (second to only Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell). Rourke’s recent play should have Lions fans feeling optimistic as they gear up for the post-season.

REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD | DEFENSIVE BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | -1 PASSING YARDS ALLOWED

REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD HAS GOT IT! Hamilton pick it off and flips the momentum!#CFLGameday

📅: REDBLACKS vs @Ticats LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/aIp0H5aQTX — CFL (@CFL) October 24, 2025

No, that’s not a typo. Reggie Stubblefield actually allowed negative one passing yard in Week 21, according to PFF.

The Hamilton defensive back completely erased his matchups, turning his side of the field into a no-fly zone. It’s rare to see a defender make life that difficult for opposing quarterbacks, but Stubblefield’s coverage numbers speak for themselves. When you’re taking yards away instead of giving them up, you’re doing something right.

That’s not to mention the fact that Stubblefield also caught his first interception of the season, helping the Ticats secure first place in the East Division and a trip straight to the Eastern Final.

JULIAN HOWSARE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 5 TOTAL PRESSURES

Julian Howsare continued his strong finish to the season by recording five total pressures in Week 21, leading all defenders, according to PFF. That includes two sacks, one hit and two hurries by the defensive lineman.

The veteran edge rusher was a constant presence in the backfield, disrupting timing and collapsing the pocket throughout the game.

Howsare’s consistency up front, including six sacks in the last three games, has been a major reason for Hamilton’s success this year as they prepare for another playoff run.