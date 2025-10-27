6 stats that may loom large in the Division Semi-Finals

TORONTO — The 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs are here, with four teams putting everything on the line this weekend.

The Montreal Alouettes, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions take the field on Saturday and there is no shortage of storylines as the Division Semi-Finals get underway.

As always, numbers tell part of the story. These six stats could loom large when the action kicks off.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

WINNIPEG AT MONTREAL

Saturday, November 1 | 2:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CTV/RDS/CFL+

11-0 – DAVIS ALEXANDER’S STREAK AS A STARTER

All he does is win. Davis Alexander has yet to lose a game as a starter, entering the Eastern Semi-Final with a perfect 11-0 record.

The Alouettes have found stability and swagger under Alexander, whose poise and accuracy have defined Montreal’s second-half surge. If he keeps that streak alive against a battle-tested Blue Bombers team, the legend of Alexander will only continue to grow.

Alexander has thrown for 2,024 yards and 10 touchdowns in only eight appearances for the Alouettes in 2025, playing with a mix of aggressiveness and efficiency that perfectly complements an elite defence in Montreal.

546 – RECEIVING YARDS BY BRADY OLIVEIRA

Brady Oliveira has always been a workhorse on the ground, but it’s his work through the air that adds a new layer of danger to Winnipeg’s offence.

His 546 receiving yards are a career high, giving the Bombers a reliable safety valve and a mismatch against linebackers and safeties alike. Against Montreal’s aggressive front, Oliveira’s ability to turn short passes into big gains could be a deciding factor.

8 – FORCED TURNOVERS BY TYRICE BEVERETTE

Four interceptions. Four forced fumbles. Tyrice Beverette’s eight takeaways embody the Alouettes’ opportunistic defence.

His knack for being around the ball has flipped games all season, and against a veteran quarterback like Zach Collaros, Beverette’s instincts could once again tilt the field in Montreal’s favour.

CALGARY AT BC

Saturday, November 1 | 5:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

1,409 – RUSHING YARDS BY DEDRICK MILLS

Dedrick Mills powered his way to a league-leading 1,409 rushing yards, setting the tone for Calgary’s offence every week.

His ability to grind out tough yards and keep drives alive has made the Stampeders one of the most balanced teams in the league. Against a BC defence that thrives on rushing the passer, Mills’ physicality could slow down BC’s ability to pin down their ears and rush Vernon Adams Jr.

564 – RUSHING YARDS BY NATHAN ROURKE

Nathan Rourke isn’t just among the CFL’s most prolific passer this season, he’s also one of its most dangerous runners.

His 564 rushing yards complement his 5,290 yards through the air, making him a dual-threat nightmare for any defence. Calgary will need to contain both his legs and his arm, a challenge few teams have managed to solve all year. All the Canadian pivot needs is a little bit of green grass in front of him to turn any play into a 70-yard touchdown.

9.9 – YARDS PER ATTEMPT BY VERNON ADAMS JR.

There’s no place like home. Vernon Adams Jr. returns to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place, where he once galvanized Lions fans, now wearing Red and White.

His career-high 9.9 yards per attempt are proof that Adams Jr. is as efficient as ever while retaining his confidence in pushing the ball downfield. A big night from Adams Jr. in his return could make for one of the season’s most compelling storylines.