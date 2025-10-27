Saskatchewan awarded 114th Grey Cup

TORONTO — The 114th Grey Cup will shimmer with Rider Green on November 7, 2027.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has awarded the championship game and the 2027 Grey Cup Festival to the Province of Saskatchewan.

“Rider Nation is legendary and Saskatchewan’s winning bid was an unmistakable reflection of this incredible fanbase, filled with passion, celebration, a strong sense of community and of course, a deep love of Canadian football. We look forward to seeing the entire province come together and open its arms to fans from coast to coast to coast, while showcasing the green and white pride of the prairies!” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

RELATED

» 113th Grey Cup awarded to Winnipeg

» More insights and analysis about Grey Cup

» 112th Grey Cup VIP packages available now

The 114th Grey Cup will be contested in the 117th year of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Since its founding in 1910, the club has hosted the championship game on four occasions. Historic Mosaic Stadium was home to the game in 1995, 2003 and 2013 – where the hometown heroes captured championship glory. The 109th Grey Cup was the first to be played at new Mosaic Stadium, and five years later, the game will return to the venue in search of a new champion to hoist the iconic trophy.

In addition to a thrilling game in a best-in-class stadium, for the first time ever, the entire 2027 Grey Cup Festival, including the Street Festival, will be hosted indoors, allowing fans to enjoy the warm Saskatchewan hospitality, without the chill November of the air. Fans can expect more exciting festival announcements in the coming months.

The 112th Grey Cup, featuring global icon mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and rising country star Catie St. Germain’s performance of the national anthem, will be played on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS. It will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network, and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets are available here.

The 113th Grey Cup will be hosted by the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on November 15, 2026.

QUOTE BOARD

“Rider Nation! I look forward to seeing Rider Pride on full display as Saskatchewan welcomes fans from across the nation for the 2027 Grey Cup. Our government is excited to support this event and the economic benefit that it will bring to local businesses and our province’s growing tourism sector.”

​– The Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan

“We are incredibly thrilled to welcome the nation to Regina for the 2027 Grey Cup. This celebration of Canadian spirit and community pride will bring people together in the power of sport and once again showcase our world-class venues and Regina hospitality. Hosting the Grey Cup is an honour and an opportunity to energize our economy, inspire our youth, and create unforgettable memories for fans from coast to coast. Regina is ready, and we can’t wait to deliver an experience that reflects the heart and soul of Saskatchewan.”

​– His Worship Chad Bachynski, Mayor of Regina

“As proud supporters of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Saskatoon shares in the excitement of welcoming fans from across the country and beyond. Riderville North will be ready to play its part, as we get ready to host one or the nation’s most beloved events. We look forward to showcasing our passion, hospitality, and prairie spirit.”

​– Her Worship Cynthia Block, Mayor of Saskatoon

“Grey Cups in Saskatchewan are incredibly special. More than a game, they are week-long gatherings that bring the entire CFL community together. Mosaic Stadium was built to host events of this magnitude, and welcoming the league here again in 2027 is a tremendous honour. Rider Nation’s energy and hospitality are second to none, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them once more. Our deepest thanks go to the Province of Saskatchewan, the City of Regina and our many partners whose support made this possible.”

​– Craig Reynolds, President and CEO, Saskatchewan Roughriders