Where to watch the CFL Division Semi-Finals

TORONTO — The regular season is over and the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs are here.
The Eastern Semi-Final features the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal.
The Western Semi-Final is a battle between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeder. Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. ET at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place in Vancouver.
2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS
|Game
|Canada
|U.S./International
|Tickets
|Eastern Semi-Final (2:00 p.m. ET)
|TSN, CTV, RDS
|CFL+
|Buy Tickets Here
|Western Semi-Final (5:30 p.m. ET)
|TSN, RDS
|CFL+
|Buy Tickets Here