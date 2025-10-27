Follow CFL

Playoffs October 27, 2025

Where to watch the CFL Division Semi-Finals

Leah Hennel/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The regular season is over and the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs are here.

The Eastern Semi-Final features the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal.

The Western Semi-Final is a battle between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeder. Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. ET at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place in Vancouver.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS
WHERE TO WATCH CFL PLAYOFF GAMES

Game Canada U.S./International Tickets
Eastern Semi-Final (2:00 p.m. ET) TSN, CTV, RDS CFL+ Buy Tickets Here
Western Semi-Final (5:30 p.m. ET)  TSN, RDS CFL+ Buy Tickets Here

 

