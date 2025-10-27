Who has the edge in the Western Semi-Final?

What a competitive season all five West Division teams put together in 2025. With the crossover firmly in play, thanks to Toronto and Ottawa’s early exit from the playoff picture, the eventual travelling sweepstakes winner became Winnipeg, who is off to Montreal for the Eastern Semi-Final, leaving BC to host Calgary.

The connection points between these two franchises are undeniable, beginning most notably at the game’s most important position.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

» Buy Western Semi-Final Tickets: Calgary at BC

» Division Semi-Final Saturday heads to Montreal and BC

» Where to watch the Division Semi-Finals

QUARTERBACKS

I won’t bang your head in with the obvious Nathan Rourke–Vernon Adams Jr. storyline here. Instead, this is an appreciation for the journey both men have taken to reach this point, where their respective clubs square off with a trip to Regina looming large.

Rourke threw 16 interceptions, tied for the CFL’s worst mark with Zach Collaros. But he also led the league in 300-yard games (12), posted the best efficiency rating despite those interceptions (112.2), and averaged a league-high 10.6 yards per attempt. With Rourke at the helm, BC’s net offence sits 48 yards per game ahead of second-place Saskatchewan, and their firepower feels endless.

In the season series, Rourke passed for 745 yards and six touchdowns on 80.3 per cent passing while adding three rushing majors. Full respect to Adams Jr., who finished tied for second in the CFL in wins (11) in his first year as Calgary’s starter, but Rourke & co. have been on a mission headed toward November.

ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

RUNNING BACKS

James Butler has been exceptional in his return to BC after a short stint in Hamilton, but Dedrick Mills was special this year from start to finish. Mills led the league with 1,409 rushing yards, averaging 126.7 per game.

The saving grace for BC is that Butler wasn’t far behind in yardage and tied Mills in touchdowns (both with 11). Calgary’s best chance to slow down the Lions’ explosive passing attack might be to lean on their power-based ground game.

Oh, unless the Lions heat things up on the ground as well. They led the CFL in rushing average at 6.5 yards per carry, thanks in part to Nathan Rourke’s 61 carries for an eye-watering 9.2 yards per attempt.

ADVANTAGE: CALGARY STAMPEDERS

RECEIVERS

Keon Hatcher Sr. led the CFL in receiving yards, with Canadian Justin McInnis finishing third. That duo, along with the surrounding cast and Rourke’s playmaking ability, gets the nod here. Calgary’s top receiver, Dominique Rhymes, finished 13th overall, supported by Jalen Philpot and returner-turned-playmaker Erik Brooks, who stepped up following Reggie Begelton’s injury.

In the season series alone, Hatcher Sr. made 15 catches for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

OFFENSIVE LINE

The BC Lions’ pass protectors allowed just 20 sacks this year, six fewer than second-best Montreal. Still, those rushing numbers for Calgary are undeniable, as the CFL’s top ground attack was powered by strong communication, physicality, and a fair dose of learning on the job for standout rookie centre Christopher Fortin.

ADVANTAGE: CALGARY STAMPEDERS

DEFENSIVE LINE

The CFL’s sacks leader does it again! 👀 Mathieu Betts leads the league with 14 sacks. #CFLGameday

📅: Stampeders vs. @BCLions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/tbv7leZBHe — CFL (@CFL) October 5, 2025

The Calgary Stampeders led the CFL in tackles for a loss with 39, while BC was just five behind (34) in third place. The biggest takeaway in this matchup is sacks, where BC topped the league with 45. The key threat remains Mathieu Betts, who’ll look to disrupt the pocket once again flying off the edge in another physical battle between two talented lines.

ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

LINEBACKERS

Calgary defence steps up again! Micah Teitz gets the pick and flips the momentum!#CFLGameday

📅: @calstampeders vs. Lions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/CEYaO1AbXF — CFL (@CFL) October 5, 2025

In a linebacker battle, it’s rare that one man can tilt the entire picture. But that one man isn’t often Micah Awe. The Lions’ star linebacker led the CFL in defensive tackles (114), total tackles (117), and defensive plays made (122) in 2025. Awe is everywhere at all times, and BC’s defence thrives on his ability to diagnose plays and hunt down ball carriers.

ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

ANTHONY JOHNSON GETS THE PICK! Calgary flips the script in the 4th! Assemble your All-CFL team and VOTE NOW: https://t.co/vq9CRRznrH#CFL pic.twitter.com/cDYDCiPrtD — CFL (@CFL) October 5, 2025

Both defences finished the year tied with 19 interceptions, good for third in the CFL. However, BC allowed 31 completions of 30 yards or more, the worst mark this season aside from playoff-less Toronto.

Calgary gives up an above-average completion rate and passing yardage, but their bend-don’t-break defence will be tested against Rourke, Hatcher Sr., and McInnis. Give me the Stamps here, if only because their defensive backs will need to make some big plays on the football to book a trip to Saskatchewan next week.

ADVANTAGE: CALGARY STAMPEDERS

KICKERS

René Paredes and Sean Whyte are both elite, and the net punting numbers for both clubs are exceptional. Whyte gets the slight edge here for his season-long field goal percentage. It’s not hard to imagine a game where these two trade leads with their right boots.

ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

RETURNERS

Both clubs have just one return touchdown this season and are the only two teams in the CFL averaging under 10.0 yards per punt return. In what amounts to a battle of damage limitation for both sides, this could come down to whichever team maximizes its return chances without taking penalties or committing a costly turnover.

ADVANTAGE: TIE

OVERALL ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

The Lions have reached the playoffs for the fourth straight season in a refreshing run of consistency in orange. BC will play in its 22nd home playoff game after sweeping the two-game season series in dominant fashion. If Rourke is on his game, which I fully expect, it’s almost impossible to imagine the Lions walking off the turf Saturday with their heads hanging in defeat.