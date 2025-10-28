3 storylines to watch in the Western Semi-Final

The Calgary Stampeders visit the BC Lions at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday for the Western Semi-Final.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), marking the second game of what promises to be an action-packed Division Semi-Final Saturday.

It’s a familiar playoff pairing on the West Coast. BC has eliminated Calgary in back-to-back seasons, winning the 2022 and 2023 Western Semi-Finals before falling to Winnipeg in consecutive Western Finals. In 2024, the Lions fell in the Western Semi-Final to the Roughriders. Now, the stage is set for another high-stakes showdown under the dome.

We have storylines for every taste, including a quarterback looking to make history against his former team, a veteran coach trying to outduel a first-year sideline boss, and a Lions team determined to return to the Western Final for the first time in two years.

Here are three storylines to watch in the Western Semi-Final.

OLD HOME, NEW MISSION

It’s impossible to talk about this matchup without mentioning Vernon Adams Jr. and his return to BC Place, the building where he became one of the CFL’s most electrifying players.

Adams Jr. spent the last two seasons leading the Lions, delivering highlight after highlight and helping re-establish BC as one of the league’s premier offences. But for all the excitement he brought to the Lower Mainland, the ultimate prize eluded him. Now wearing Red and White, Adams Jr. comes back to Vancouver with a chance to end BC’s season and push his new team one step closer to the 112th Grey Cup.

After a strong finish to 2025, Adams Jr. looks comfortable in Dave Dickenson’s offence, completing 73.7 per cent of his passes during Calgary’s three-game win streak to close the regular season. He’s benefitted from the balanced attack provided by running back Dedrick Mills, but he’ll face a fierce pass rush led by Mathieu Betts, the league’s sack leader with 15. It’s also a return to Vancouver for receiver Dominique Rhymes, who had the best season of his career with BC in 2022, catching 85 passes for 1,401 yards and 11 majors.

Can the former Lions find a little playoff redemption on their old home turf? Or will BC’s defence make sure his return is a short one?

THE LIONS’ NEXT STEP

The BC Lions have been one of the CFL’s most consistent teams over the past few seasons, but playoff success has been harder to come by. Despite posting double-digit win totals in 2022, 2023 and 2025, they’ve fallen short of the Grey Cup each time.

This year’s group believes it’s different. Led by Nathan Rourke, who enjoyed a career season, and receiving-yard leader Keon Hatcher Sr., BC boasts an offence capable of striking from anywhere on the field. Rourke finished among the league’s top passers once again, throwing for over 5,290 yards and 31 touchdowns while maintaining one of the highest completion rates in the CFL. The pivot also added 564 yards and 10 majors as a runner.

The Lions’ challenge will be to protect their quarterback against Calgary’s aggressive front seven, led by defensive lineman Clarence Hicks, who finished with 12 sacks. Adrian Greene and the Stampeders’ secondary have also shown a knack for taking the ball away late in games, something BC must avoid in a tight playoff matchup.

A win on Saturday would send BC to its third Western Final in four years, but this time, they’re determined to finish the job. Calgary, meanwhile, is looking to return to the Western Final for the first time since 2018, when they won the 106th Grey Cup.

DAVE DICKENSON VS. BUCK PIERCE: EXPERIENCE MEETS INNOVATION

On the sidelines, Saturday’s game also features an intriguing coaching matchup between Dave Dickenson and Buck Pierce.

Dave Dickenson, one of the league’s most respected minds, has guided Calgary through multiple playoff runs and a Grey Cup championship as head coach (and one more as a coordinator). He’s seen nearly every possible game situation in his nine seasons leading the Stamps, and his calm, strategic approach remains a steadying influence on his team.

Across the field, Buck Pierce steps into his first playoff game as a head coach after taking the reins in BC this season. The former Lions quarterback and Blue Bombers offensive coordinator has already earned praise for his innovative offensive schemes and ability to adapt in-game. His instant synergy with both Rourke and the Lions’ offensive personnel gives BC a strong tactical edge.

It’s a fascinating contrast: the experienced field general versus the rookie head coach who has the full confidence of his locker room. Whichever sideline manages the moment better could very well determine who advances to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in next week’s Western Final.