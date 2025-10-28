4 under the radar players that could tip the scales in the Semi-Finals

The stars will be expected to shine, this Saturday, when the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs begin.

Big names like Zach Collaros and Darnell Sankey and Dedrick Mills and Mathieu Betts are in the spotlight.

Brady Oliveira and Davis Alexander and Vernon Adams Jr. and Nathan Rourke.

They, and many more, are what you’d call “on the radar” athletes.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

But there is also a contingent of less-celebrated players; those who come into the games with less — sometimes far less — hoopla. Yet they have been important parts of each of their team’s successes and might well have a pretty big say in who moves on to the Division Finals one week later.

Here are four “under the radar” players ahead of the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals.

MICHAEL AYERS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | LINEBACKER

For the second year in a row, Michael Ayers led the Blue Bombers in special teams tackles, this time with 23 (up from 17 the previous year), placing him third in the CFL this season. He forced one fumble on specials, in a Week 16 victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Used primarily on special teams and listed on the Bombers’ depth chart as a backup defensive end, Ayers got some time with that unit last week against the Montreal Alouettes and impressed with four defensive tackles.

Twice in 2025 the 26-year-old came up with two games where he had four special teams tackles apiece, and both of them came against — drumroll, please — the Alouettes.

Ayers is a tremendous presence on the Winnipeg coverage unit and last year he blocked a punt in the Grey Cup game.

JOSEPH ZEMA | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | PUNTER

Well, you cannot get much more under the radar than a punter, as they are generally treated as such, up there with offensive linemen.

The Montreal Alouettes have the number one ranked punt cover unit in the CFL, and a lot of that credit goes to the likes of downfield tacklers like Tyrell Richards (30 STT) and Alexandre Gagné (25).

But spare some love for Joseph Zema, who led the CFL in punting-and-pinning in 2025, with 12 opponents’ returns locked inside the 10-yard line.

Zema doesn’t lead in the head-turning stat of distance per punt — he’s seventh even though his average is a splendid 47.9 yards — but his directional placement is as good as anyone’s and with Winnipeg’s sensational returner Trey Vaval lurking, Zema’s abilities might play a pretty large role in Saturday’s Eastern Semi-Final.

MARQUEL LEE | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | LINEBACKER

Middle linebacker Marquel Lee started the 2025 season with a bang, loading up with 10 tackles in Calgary’s opening win over the Hamilton

Ticats.

In Week 2, against Toronto, he added five more in an injury-shortened game and that injury (bicep) altered the trajectory of his season immensely, forcing the 30-year-old, second-year defender out of the Stamps’ lineup until Week 18.

His 11 tackles in four games since his return might pale in comparison with his red-hot start to the season, but Lee might be back in the flow just in time for the playoffs.

DEONTAI WILLIAMS | BC LIONS | SAM LINEBACKER

After a couple of seasons in the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ secondary, Deontai Williams signed with the BC Lions during free agency, and vowed to keep an open mind on whatever position the Lions would ask him to play.

He wound up as the SAM and has flourished in the part-linebacker, part-defensive back spot, finishing the season as the team’s second-leading tackler (73), adding three sacks and a fumble recovery touchdown to his resumé.

I’m sure that if you’re a Lions fan, Williams isn’t “under the radar” for you.

But for the rest of us?

So much defensive talk (rightfully) has been centred around the omnipresence of middle linebacker Micah Awe (114 tackles), the sack-mastering of defensive end Mathieu Betts (15) and the mid-air interception artistry of Robert Carter Jr.

Headlines are going to others. But Deontai Williams has emerged as one of the best at his position in 2025.