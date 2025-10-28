Follow CFL

Playoffs October 28, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Division Semi-Finals

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Eastern and Western Semi-Finals’ injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, November 1 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
 Zach Collaros  QB Non-Injury Related Full
Chris Streveler QB Knee DNP
Nic Demski WR Hamstring DNP
Dillon Mitchell WR Non-Injury Related DNP
Ontaria Wilson WR Non-Injury Related Full
Michael Griffin DB Knee Full
Major Williams DB Non-Injury Related Full
Redha Kramdi DB Non-Injury Related Full
Ridge Texada DB Non-Injury Related Full
Trey Vaval DB Non-Injury Related Full
James Vaughters DL Non-Injury Related Full
Willie Jefferson DL Non-Injury Related Full
Stanley Bryant OL Non-Injury Related Full
Brady Oliveira RB Non-Injury Related Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Shawn Lemon DL Load Management Full      
Hakeem Harris WR Load Management Full      
James Morgan QB Load Management Full      
Lorenzo Burns DB Load Management Full
David Dallaire FB Knee DNP
Caleb Johnson LB Knee DNP
Jamar McGloster OL Wrist Full
Donald Ventrelli OL Ankle Limited
James Letcher Jr. WR Leg Full
Sean Thomas-Erlington RB Neck Full
Travis Theis RB Ankle Full
Daniel Oladejo WR Foot Limited
Tyler Snead WR Shoulder Full
Mustafa Johnson DL Shoulder DNP
Nick Callender OL Knee Limited
Stevie Scott RB Knee Limited
Ciante Evans DB Ankle DNP
Tyrell Richards LB Back DNP

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, November 1 | 5:30 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Jeshrun Antwi RB Illness DNP      
Sheldon Arnold DB Hand Full      
Morice Blackwell DB Ankle Full      
Logan Bonner QB Load Management Full
Joshua Coker OL Knee DNP
Jacobe Covington DB Load Management Full
Anton Haie DB Shoulder Limited
Malik Henry WR Load Management Full
George Idoko DL Hand Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Calf DNP
Jason Janvier-Messier DL Shoulder Full
Anthony Johnson DB Shoulder Full
Daniel Joseph DL Head Limited
William Langlais FB Neck Full
Lorenzo Mauldin DL Ankle Full
Dedrick Mills RB Ankle Limited
Preston Nichols OL Ankle DNP
Jalen Philpot WR Knee Full
Lance Robinson DB Shoulder DNP
Kyle Saxelid OL Triceps Full
Jackson Sombach DB Ankle Full
Damon Webb DB Pectoral DNP
Kyle Wilson LB Knee Full

 

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Arm Limited
Jarell Broxton OL Arm Limited
James Butler RB Ankle DNP
Terrence Ganyi LB Thigh Limited
Jermaine Jackson WR Wrist Full
T.J. Lee DB Elbow Limited
Justin McInnis WR Ankle DNP
Marcus Moore DL Elbow Full
Garry Peters DB Knee Limited
Chris Schleuger OL Ankle Full
Jonah Tavai DL Thigh Limited
Kory Woodruff OL Knee Limited

 

