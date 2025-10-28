CFL Injury Reports: Division Semi-Finals

TORONTO — Eastern and Western Semi-Finals’ injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, November 1 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status Shawn Lemon DL Load Management Full Hakeem Harris WR Load Management Full James Morgan QB Load Management Full Lorenzo Burns DB Load Management Full David Dallaire FB Knee DNP Caleb Johnson LB Knee DNP Jamar McGloster OL Wrist Full Donald Ventrelli OL Ankle Limited James Letcher Jr. WR Leg Full Sean Thomas-Erlington RB Neck Full Travis Theis RB Ankle Full Daniel Oladejo WR Foot Limited Tyler Snead WR Shoulder Full Mustafa Johnson DL Shoulder DNP Nick Callender OL Knee Limited Stevie Scott RB Knee Limited Ciante Evans DB Ankle DNP Tyrell Richards LB Back DNP

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, November 1 | 5:30 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place