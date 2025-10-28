CFL Injury Reports: Division Semi-Finals

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Eastern and Western Semi-Finals’ injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
Saturday, November 1 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Zach Collaros
|QB
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|Chris Streveler
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
|Nic Demski
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Dillon Mitchell
|WR
|Non-Injury Related
|DNP
|Ontaria Wilson
|WR
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|Michael Griffin
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Major Williams
|DB
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|Redha Kramdi
|DB
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|Ridge Texada
|DB
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|Trey Vaval
|DB
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|James Vaughters
|DL
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|Willie Jefferson
|DL
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|Stanley Bryant
|OL
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|Brady Oliveira
|RB
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Shawn Lemon
|DL
|Load Management
|Full
|Hakeem Harris
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|James Morgan
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Lorenzo Burns
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|David Dallaire
|FB
|Knee
|DNP
|Caleb Johnson
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Jamar McGloster
|OL
|Wrist
|Full
|Donald Ventrelli
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited
|James Letcher Jr.
|WR
|Leg
|Full
|Sean Thomas-Erlington
|RB
|Neck
|Full
|Travis Theis
|RB
|Ankle
|Full
|Daniel Oladejo
|WR
|Foot
|Limited
|Tyler Snead
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full
|Mustafa Johnson
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Nick Callender
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Stevie Scott
|RB
|Knee
|Limited
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tyrell Richards
|LB
|Back
|DNP
Saturday, November 1 | 5:30 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Jeshrun Antwi
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|Sheldon Arnold
|DB
|Hand
|Full
|Morice Blackwell
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|Logan Bonner
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Joshua Coker
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Jacobe Covington
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Anton Haie
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Malik Henry
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|George Idoko
|DL
|Hand
|Full
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|Jason Janvier-Messier
|DL
|Shoulder
|Full
|Anthony Johnson
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Daniel Joseph
|DL
|Head
|Limited
|William Langlais
|FB
|Neck
|Full
|Lorenzo Mauldin
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|Dedrick Mills
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Preston Nichols
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jalen Philpot
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Lance Robinson
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Kyle Saxelid
|OL
|Triceps
|Full
|Jackson Sombach
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|Damon Webb
|DB
|Pectoral
|DNP
|Kyle Wilson
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Arm
|Limited
|Jarell Broxton
|OL
|Arm
|Limited
|James Butler
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Terrence Ganyi
|LB
|Thigh
|Limited
|Jermaine Jackson
|WR
|Wrist
|Full
|T.J. Lee
|DB
|Elbow
|Limited
|Justin McInnis
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Marcus Moore
|DL
|Elbow
|Full
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Jonah Tavai
|DL
|Thigh
|Limited
|Kory Woodruff
|OL
|Knee
|Limited