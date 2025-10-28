Honour Roll, Week 21: Cody Fajardo, Shawn Oakman, REDBLACKS’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO – Cody Fajardo, Shawn Oakman and the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 21: OFFENCE

QB | Cody Fajardo | Edmonton Elks | CGY 20 – EDM 10

PFF Player Grade: 92.0

20-of-27 passing (74.1 per cent) for 272 yards and one touchdown

Two 30+ yard completions

24 rushing yards on two carries, including a 23-yard effort in the third quarter

102.7 efficiency rating

Second CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection (Week 14)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 21: DEFENCE

DL | Shawn Oakman | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 10 – WPG 19

PFF Player Grade: 90.1

36 total defensive snaps

Season-high seven defensive tackles and one pass knockdown

One sack, sixth of the season, resulting in a loss of seven yards

86.1 Grade on 26 run defense snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 21: OFFENSIVE LINE

Ottawa REDBLACKS | OTT 15 – HAM 35

PFF unit grade: 71.6

Top-3 performers: Peter Godber | 70.8 Drew Desjarlais | 66.8 Dino Boyd | 66.8



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 21

