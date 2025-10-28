Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Division Semi-Finals picks

TORONTO — Welcome to the Grey Cup Playoffs.

The regular season is in the books, but the writers are still making their selections through the post-season.

Pat Steinberg sits at the top of the leaderboard, with Kristina Costabile, Matthew Cauz, and Jamie Nye all tied for second.

Who are they rolling with in the Division Semi-Finals?

Let’s find out.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Division Semi-Final Saturday heads to Montreal and BC

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins the Division Semi-Finals?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

WINNIPEG AT MONTREAL

Saturday, November 1

2:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/RDS/CFL+



The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes met in Week 21, but that wasn’t a fair representation of what we’re about to see in the Eastern Semi-Final. Both teams were resting starters in the Bombers’ win last week, keeping their stars fresh for the post-season. Winnipeg won the earlier season meeting between these two clubs, but it’s worth noting that Davis Alexander, who is 11-0 to start his CFL career, did not play in either of those meetings. Can Alexander, in his first post-season start, lead his Als to the Eastern Final against the Tiger-Cats? Or will the veteran Zach Collaros take his Bombers to the Final, looking to be the first crossover team in league history to get to the Grey Cup? Most of the writers are betting on the youngster.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Montreal

CALGARY AT BC

Saturday, November 1

5:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+



Vernon Adams Jr. vs. Nathan Rourke? Sign us up. Just one year ago, these two quarterbacks were on the same team heading into the Western Semi-Final. BC lost that game, which Adams Jr. started, and in the off-season they decided to trade away Big Play VA to the Calgary Stampeders. Now, the former teammates go head-to-head in the winner-takes-all matchup. BC swept the season series between these two clubs, and are riding a six-game winning streak heading into the playoffs. Calgary started the season off hot, then dipped a bit, but are coming back to being the team we were used to seeing when the weather was warmer, winning their last three games to finish the regular season. Who will move on to the next round? All of the pick makers think Rourke and his Leos will face the Roughriders next weekend.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% BC