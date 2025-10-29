3 X-factors that could impact the Eastern Semi-Final

For the first time since 2019, the crossover is in play as we enter the playoffs. With a 10-8 record, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will visit the 10-8 Montreal Alouettes for Saturday’s Eastern Semi-Final.

While the Bombers swept the two-game season series, the 26-13 win in Week 12 is the only real measuring stick. With multiple starters resting on both sides in their second meeting last weekend, Winnipeg’s 19-10 victory in Week 21 doesn’t tell us much about what to expect this time around.

In this position for the first time in franchise history, the Blue Bombers will try to become the first crossover team to reach the Grey Cup since the rule was introduced in 1996. The Alouettes, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday’s showdown at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

In what shapes up to be a tight matchup, here are three X-factors to consider.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

» Who has the edge in the Eastern Semi-Final?

» 3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Semi-Final

» Where to watch the Division Semi-Finals

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

DAVIS ALEXANDER’S NERVES

The Alouettes made the off-season decision to hand the offence to Alexander, and it’s paid off. Still, there’s always some uncertainty when a quarterback prepares for his first playoff start, which is exactly what Alexander will be doing on Saturday afternoon. If he plays the way he has all season, though, it likely won’t be an issue.

Injuries limited Alexander to just seven starts this year, but he was outstanding when healthy and under centre. Montreal went a perfect 7-0 in those games, as Alexander completed more than 72 percent of his passes for 2,024 yards and 10 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Efficient and composed, Alexander comes into this game rested after sitting out Week 21, and the smart money is on another strong performance in his playoff debut.

WHICH ZACH COLLAROS SHOWS UP?

There’s uncertainty at quarterback on the other side, too. Despite his extensive playoff experience, Zach Collaros is coming off one of his most uneven seasons in recent memory. He missed five starts due to injury and finished the 2025 campaign with 3,048 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. But his 16 interceptions and 4.6 percent interception rate are both higher than he’d like.

You can never count out big-game experience, though, especially with a future Hall of Famer like Collaros. This is a quarterback with five straight wins in the West Division Final and two Grey Cup titles. If anyone knows how to deliver when it matters most, it’s Collaros. It’s also worth noting he played one of his best games of the season in Week 12 against Montreal, completing 27 of 31 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown.

WHAT DEFENCE WINS THE DAY?

CFL sack leader Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund adds another to his total! 🔥#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Bombers vs @MTLAlouettes is LIVE NOW!

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/WOsPZmiQ5O — CFL (@CFL) August 22, 2025

The Alouettes and Blue Bombers were two of the league’s best defensive units in 2025, both filled with playmakers across the board. Statistically, each team finished near the top in several defensive categories, setting up what should be a hard-hitting chess match.

With plenty of familiar names still on the roster, Winnipeg thrived more as a collective than through individual standouts. The Bombers finished first overall in offensive points and touchdowns allowed, second against the pass (261.4 yards per game), and third against the run (94.1 yards per game). While the offence had its ups and downs, the defence remained steady all year.

The story was similar in Montreal. The Alouettes led the league in opponent net offence (338.4 yards per game) and were also number one against the run. Kabion Ento and Lorenzo Burns were PFF’s top two ranked cornerbacks, linebacker Tyrice Beverette had another outstanding season, and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund finished fourth in the league with 11 sacks.

These were two of the CFL’s top defences throughout 21 regular season games. And in Saturday’s win-or-go-home matchup, the stronger group could very well decide who moves on.