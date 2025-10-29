3 X-factors that could impact the Western Semi-Final

For the second time in three years, the BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders will meet in the Western Semi-Final, which feels fitting.

With identical 11-7 records, it’s a pair of September head-to-head wins by the Lions over Calgary that sees them playing host at BC Place.

But with such a small margin between these two teams during the regular season, it could very well be the littlest of things that ends up deciding the outcome on Saturday afternoon.

In that vein, here are three X-factors to keep an eye on this weekend.

THE DEFENSIVE LINE BATTLE

The Stamps and Lions boasted two of the league’s best front fours during the regular season, and the group that makes the biggest impact on Saturday could go a long way in deciding the outcome. It’s the No. 1 thing I’ll have my eye on.

BC tied for the CFL lead with 45 sacks during the regular season, powered by Mathieu Betts and his league-leading 15. And while Betts was wreaking havoc off the edge, just as important was what the Lions were doing from the interior. All four of Jonah Tavai, DeWayne Hendrix, Tibo Debaillie, and Tomasi Laulile are coming off stellar years at defensive tackle. With some questions along the offensive line for the Stamps, this group is going to be an absolute handful.

But don’t overlook Calgary. Jaylon Hutchings and Clarence Hicks were among the best players at their positions this year. In fact, both finished the regular season in Pro Football Focus’ top three at tackle and end, respectively. Led by that dynamic duo, the entire unit will need to be dialled in to pressure and contain Nathan Rourke. After all, Rourke threw for 745 yards, ran for 65 more, and racked up nine total touchdowns in his two regular season outings against the Stamps.

DEDRICK MILLS AND THE CALGARY RUN GAME

For a couple of years, the CFL world has wondered just how good Dedrick Mills could be with a full season. Well, now we have our answer. Healthy for the entire 2025 campaign, Mills led the league with 1,409 rushing yards and 250 carries, to go along with an impressive 5.6 yards-per-carry average. Outside of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary doesn’t have a more important offensive weapon right now.

And as good as their defensive front was this year, the Lions did give up yards on the ground at times. BC finished seventh by allowing 105.3 rushing yards per game, which could be an area exploited by Mills and the Stampeders. Mills totalled 157 yards in two games against the Lions as Calgary enters the post-season as the league’s No. 1 rushing offence.

SEAN WHYTE

In a game that could be decided by low single-digit points, I’m not sure there’s a kicker in the league I’d rather have right now than Sean Whyte. While BC was better than any team in the league at finishing drives in the end zone, they also happened to have one of the most accurate kickers in league history to rely on when needing to settle for three.

At 88.8 per cent for his career, Whyte enters the 2025 post-season with the second-best field goal conversion rate in league history. Drilling three-point tries since 2009, White Rock’s Whyte is having his best season to date, and his 95.1 per cent accuracy rate also ranks No. 2 all-time, behind only Ottawa’s Lewis Ward in 2018.