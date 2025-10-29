Honour Roll: Trevor Harris takes home player of the month for October

TORONTO – Trevor Harris, Mike Rose and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have earned full marks for October in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 18 to 21.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OCTOBER: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-2 in October; 12-6 overall)

PFF Player Grade (Three games): 91.5

60-for-73 passing (82.2 per cent) for 793 yards

Three touchdown passes and zero interceptions

In Week 19: 23-of-29 passing (79.3 per cent) for 340 yards and two touchdowns

Second Player of the Month selection (July); One CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection this month (Week 19) and five in total this season (Weeks 6, 7, 9, 12 and 19)

Honourable mentions:

91.2 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

84.1 | RB | Dedrick Mills | Calgary

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OCTOBER: DEFENCE

DL | Mike Rose | Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-2 in October; 12-6 overall)

PFF Player Grade (Three games): 90.4

95 total defensive snaps

One defensive tackle and one sack

90.4 Grade on 70 pass rush snaps

One Honour Roll All-Week selection this month (Week 19) and two this season (Weeks 8 and 19)

Honourable mentions:

89.9 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton

87.2 | DL | Levi Bell | BC

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OCTOBER: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-1 in October; 10-8 overall)

PFF unit grade: 75.5

Top-3 performers: Stanley Bryant | 76.2 Chris Kolankowski | 74.3 Asotui Eli | 71.5



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-OCTOBER