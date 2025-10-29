Rourke, Mitchell anchor 2025 Divisional All-CFL teams

TORONTO — Nathan Rourke and Bo Levi Mitchell are under centre for the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Divisional All-CFL teams. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes lead all teams with 11 selections, while the Saskatchewan Roughriders top the West Division with ten. The 17 national selections are the most since 2013.

The Divisional All-CFL teams were selected by the National Chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada, their local counterparts in each division’s markets, the division’s head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote, powered by the league’s Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The 2025 All-CFL Team will be announced on November 5.

2025 DIVISIONAL ALL-CFL TEAMS

​(POS | West Division | East Division)

​* Denotes a national player

OFFENCE

Position West Division East Division Quarterback Nathan Rourke* (BC) Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) Running Back Dedrick Mills (CGY) Greg Bell (HAM) Receiver Nic Demski* (WPG) Kenny Lawler (HAM) Receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. (BC) Tyler Snead (MTL) Receiver KeeSean Johnson (SSK) Kiondré Smith* (HAM) Receiver Dohnte Meyers (SSK) Eugene Lewis (OTT) Receiver Justin McInnis* (BC) Justin Hardy (OTT) Centre Logan Ferland* (SSK) Justin Lawrence* (MTL) Guard Zack Williams* (CGY) Brandon Revenberg* (HAM) Guard Jacob Brammer (SSK) Pier-Olivier Lestage* (MTL) Offensive Tackle Jermarcus Hardrick (SSK) Quinton Barrow (HAM) Offensive Tackle Jarell Broxton (BC) Nick Callender (MTL)

DEFENCE

Position West Division East Division Defensive End Mathieu Betts* (BC) Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund* (MTL) Defensive End Clarence Hicks (CGY) Julian Howsare (HAM) Defensive Tackle Jaylon Hutchings (CGY) Shawn Oakman (MTL) Defensive Tackle Micah Johnson (SSK) Casey Sayles (HAM) Linebacker Jameer Thurman (SSK) Tyrice Beverette (MTL) Linebacker Tony Jones (WPG) Darnell Sankey (MTL) Cover Linebacker C.J. Reavis (SSK) Adarius Pickett (OTT) Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell* (SSK) Jamal Peters (HAM) Cornerback Adrian Greene* (CGY) Tarvarus McFadden (TOR) Halfback Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) DaShaun Amos (HAM) Halfback Evan Holm (WPG) Wesley Sutton (MTL) Safety Damon Webb (CGY) Stavros Katsantonis* (HAM)

SPECIAL TEAMS