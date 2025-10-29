Rourke, Mitchell anchor 2025 Divisional All-CFL teams

- News
TORONTO — Nathan Rourke and Bo Levi Mitchell are under centre for the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Divisional All-CFL teams. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes lead all teams with 11 selections, while the Saskatchewan Roughriders top the West Division with ten. The 17 national selections are the most since 2013.
The Divisional All-CFL teams were selected by the National Chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada, their local counterparts in each division’s markets, the division’s head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote, powered by the league’s Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.
The 2025 All-CFL Team will be announced on November 5.
(POS | West Division | East Division)
* Denotes a national player
OFFENCE
|Position
|West Division
|East Division
|Quarterback
|Nathan Rourke* (BC)
|Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)
|Running Back
|Dedrick Mills (CGY)
|Greg Bell (HAM)
|Receiver
|Nic Demski* (WPG)
|Kenny Lawler (HAM)
|Receiver
|Keon Hatcher Sr. (BC)
|Tyler Snead (MTL)
|Receiver
|KeeSean Johnson (SSK)
|Kiondré Smith* (HAM)
|Receiver
|Dohnte Meyers (SSK)
|Eugene Lewis (OTT)
|Receiver
|Justin McInnis* (BC)
|Justin Hardy (OTT)
|Centre
|Logan Ferland* (SSK)
|Justin Lawrence* (MTL)
|Guard
|Zack Williams* (CGY)
|Brandon Revenberg* (HAM)
|Guard
|Jacob Brammer (SSK)
|Pier-Olivier Lestage* (MTL)
|Offensive Tackle
|Jermarcus Hardrick (SSK)
|Quinton Barrow (HAM)
|Offensive Tackle
|Jarell Broxton (BC)
|Nick Callender (MTL)
DEFENCE
|Position
|West Division
|East Division
|Defensive End
|Mathieu Betts* (BC)
|Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund* (MTL)
|Defensive End
|Clarence Hicks (CGY)
|Julian Howsare (HAM)
|Defensive Tackle
|Jaylon Hutchings (CGY)
|Shawn Oakman (MTL)
|Defensive Tackle
|Micah Johnson (SSK)
|Casey Sayles (HAM)
|Linebacker
|Jameer Thurman (SSK)
|Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
|Linebacker
|Tony Jones (WPG)
|Darnell Sankey (MTL)
|Cover Linebacker
|C.J. Reavis (SSK)
|Adarius Pickett (OTT)
|Cornerback
|Tevaughn Campbell* (SSK)
|Jamal Peters (HAM)
|Cornerback
|Adrian Greene* (CGY)
|Tarvarus McFadden (TOR)
|Halfback
|Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK)
|DaShaun Amos (HAM)
|Halfback
|Evan Holm (WPG)
|Wesley Sutton (MTL)
|Safety
|Damon Webb (CGY)
|Stavros Katsantonis* (HAM)
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|West Division
|East Division
|Kicker
|Sean Whyte* (BC)
|Lirim Hajrullahu* (TOR)
|Punter
|Mark Vassett (CGY)
|Joseph Zema (MTL)
|Special Teams
|Trey Vaval (WPG)
|Tyrell Richards* (MTL)