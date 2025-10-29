Stampeders add National OL Hunter Steward to practice roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed National offensive lineman Hunter Steward and placed him on their practice roster, the team announced on Wednesday.

A Calgary native, Steward is a 10-year veteran with 144 games of Canadian Football League experience with the BC Lions, Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks. He was a first-round pick of the Lions in the 2013 CFL draft.

Before turning pro, Steward played his final three collegiate seasons at Liberty University. He started his career with the Flames as a defensive lineman before making the switch to the offensive line for his final two seasons. Steward was part of back-to-back Big South Conference championship teams in 2012 and 2013 and he was a first-team conference all-star in 2013.

He transferred to Liberty after two seasons at Virginia.