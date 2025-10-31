3 keys to victory for Calgary, BC in the Western Semi-Final

VANCOUVER — A spot in the Western Final is up for grabs when the Calgary Stampeders visit the BC Lions on Saturday at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place.

BC and Calgary finished with identical 11-7 records, but the Lions secured home field thanks to taking the season series 2-0.

The two teams met in the Western Semi-Final back in 2023, a game BC won 41-30.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN, TSN2 and RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. DEDRICK MILLS DELIVERING

The Grey Cup Playoffs are a time for stars to shine, and running back Dedrick Mills needs to if Calgary wants to come away with a win. Mills led all running backs with 1,409 rushing yards during the regular season, 157 of which came against BC, and he’ll see a familiar defensive front that’s allowing 105.3 yards on the ground per game.

2. SECONDARY SHOWDOWN

The Lions are going to attack through the air, and Dave Dickenson’s defence needs to be ready. It’s a unit that’s shown an ability to tighten coverage, but finished the year seventh overall, surrendering 5,099 passing yards. Dickenson will ask defensive backs Adrian Greene and Jaydon Grant to make plays downfield.

3. VERNON ADAM JR.

It’s difficult to win if the starting quarterback doesn’t play well. For Stamps’ pivot Vernon Adams Jr., that means taking care of the ball. In his two starts against the Lions this year, he threw five interceptions. BC’s offence is simply too good to give away extra chances.

BC LIONS

1. PASS GAME

The offensive recipe for success for the Lions begins with the arm of quarterback Nathan Rourke. Over his two games against Calgary, he’s totalled 745 yards and six passing touchdowns to two interceptions. Top receivers Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis should be seeing plenty of action.

2. JAMES BUTLER’S AVAILABILITY

An important storyline to follow is running back James Butler being listed as a game-time decision. The Stamps were able to hold Butler to 2.8 yards per carry in a Week 18 loss, but were burned for 97 in the air. Butler, who has 1,213 rushing and 439 receiving yards this season, can be a thorn in the side of the defence all game. But if he’s not ready to go, the rushing duties will fall on Zander Horvath, who ran for 152 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against Calgary.

3. THE DEFENCE

The Lions’ defence will look to keep Mills from being the game-changer he’s capable of. Defensive linemen Levi Bell, Mathieu Betts and DeWayne Hendrix have to finish tackles and keep their production to a minimum early.

