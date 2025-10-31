3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Montreal in the Eastern Semi-Final

MONTREAL — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes kick off the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Semi-Final on Saturday afternoon at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Winnipeg defeated Montreal, 19-10, in Week 21 to sweep the season series 2-0.

Both teams finished with a 10-8 record.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN, RDS and CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. NIC DEMSKI

Veteran receiver Nic Demski is listed as a game-time decision with a hamstring issue that cost him the final two games of the regular season. If he’s not ready to go, it leaves a significant hole in the offence for a team that ranked last in average passing yards per game with 235. It also creates a next-man-up mentality, meaning Ontaria Wilson, Keric Wheatfall and Jerreth Sterns have to help carry the load.

2. CAN ZACH COLLAROS COME THROUGH?

It’s been a rollercoaster season for quarterback Zach Collaros, with his health and performance. Despite it all, Collaros brings no shortage of experience and should be as motivated as ever to prove he can get it done again.

3. BRADY OLIVEIRA

As the pass game tries to find a way, a steadying presence sits in the backfield in running back Brady Oliveira. Arguably the league’s most consistent rusher, Oliveira has already put up 137 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries against Montreal back in a 26-13 Week 12 win.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. DAVIS ALEXANDER’S TIME

When the Als signed quarterback Davis Alexander to a three-year contract extension last November, the front office showed confidence in him to get it done in the biggest moments. Now, it’s up to him to prove them right. Alexander has won all 11 of his Canadian Football League starts but hasn’t faced Winnipeg this season. He’ll have to deal with a Bombers’ secondary that finished second with 261.4 passing yards allowed per game.

2. GAME BREAKERS

Receiver Tyler Snead led the way with 1,129 yards during the regular season, but the Bombers can’t overlook Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot. The trio gives Alexander three legitimate options to move the ball downfield quickly.

3. TAKE AWAY BRADY OLIVEIRA

Stopping Oliveira altogether is unlikely, so closing gaps and limiting his big plays is the goal for the Alouettes’ defensive front. The work begins on the defensive line with Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Dylan Wynn, who are followed by linebackers Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey.

