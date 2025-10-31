5 things to know about the Western Semi-Final

When the Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions meet Saturday at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place, it won’t just be a clash of two talented teams, it’ll be a showdown built on familiarity, contrasting identities, and a season’s worth of big moments.

Earlier in the week, we went through some of the most intriguing storylines in the Western Final. The return of Vernon Adams Jr. and Dominique Rhymes to BC Place, the Lions trying to find an elusive post-season success and a battle between two head coaches with different levels of experience.

Now, it’s about looking toward the deciding factors on the field, where players put everything on the line to make sure they reach their ultimate goal.

Here are five things to know heading into the Western Semi-Final. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT and can be watched on TSN, TSN2, RDS and CFL+.

1. FAMILIAR FOES

There’s no mystery between these two clubs. Saturday marks the third meeting in seven weeks between Calgary and BC, after the Lions swept the season series with wins in Weeks 16 and 18. The playoff history isn’t lost either, BC has eliminated Calgary in two of the last three post-seasons.

But this time, the Stamps have a different weapon under centre. Vernon Adams Jr., once the face of the Lions’ offence, now leads Calgary into his former home stadium. Having spent multiple seasons with BC, Adams Jr. knows both the environment and many of the players he’ll be facing. How much that inside knowledge helps, or how much the Lions have evolved since, could play a key role in preparation.

Adams Jr. was his usual playmaking self in his first year in Red and White, finishing fourth with 28 big-time throws in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. Big-time throws are a high degree of difficulty pass, meaning the pivot was willing to sling it into tight windows as he has been doing throughout most of his career. The leader in that same category? BC’s Nathan Rourke, with 35.

Given that Adams Jr. attempted 429 passes and Rourke 500 and you have the Stampeders quarterback earning a big-time throw every 15.8 passes, to Rourke’s 14.2, good for second and third behind only Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros (20 big-time throws in 350 passing attempts).

Who will fit more throws into tight windows on Saturday? For Rourke, the competition isn’t between the two pivots.

“I think he’s very good player, very good teammate, very good leader,” said Rourke about his former teammate. “I wish nothing but the best for him, but for me, I’m not worried about him. I got my hands full with a very good Calgary defence, and that’s what I’m focused.”

2. OFFENCE VS. DEFENCE

Big night for the @BCLions defence! Adrian Greene dives for the fourth quarter interception. #CFLGameDay LIVE on @TSN_Sports

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/5PuPaKhZoN — CFL (@CFL) October 5, 2024

It’s the CFL’s top offence against one of its stingiest defences. The Lions led the league in points per game scored (31.1), while Calgary ranked second in fewest points per game allowed (23.1).

The cliché says defence wins championships, but the Stamps will need more than resistance, they’ll need answers for Rourke’s precision and Keon Hatcher Sr.’s explosiveness downfield. The receiver led the league in receiving yards (1,688), but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his impact in this matchup. Hatcher Sr. also led the league in yards after the catch (611), receiving first downs (77), and tied for the lead in receptions (102).

PFF has Hatcher Sr. as the No. 1 ranked receiver, which means the Stamps will need to pay extra attention to his side of the field. The problem is that the Lions also feature PFF’s No. 4 receiver (and No. 1 in 2024) Justin McInnis, who finished third in receiving yards (1,256) and tied for sixth in touchdowns.

The only way to defend against a team with that much firepower in the passing game is to make sure that the quarterback has no time to operate in the pocket. Rourke’s average time-to-throw (2.62), while not particularly alarming, was among the highest for starting quarterbacks this season. That’s due to the pivot’s ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing at a higher rate than any other signal-caller. If the Stampeders want to contain that, they will need a defensive line led by Jaylon Hutchings and Clarence Hicks to make sure to account for Rourke’s feet in and out of the pocket.

If they can do that, former BC Lions defensive back Adrian Greene leads a secondary that has shown a knack for capitalizing on mistakes by opposing pivots. Calgary finished second in turnovers forced and tied for third in interceptions with 19, including six by Greene. Rourke’s big-play tendencies also come at a risk, so the margin is razor thin for both sides, meaning that every time the ball goes in the air at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place, something big might happen.

“I think he’s been very instinctual,” said Rourke about Greene. “He’s got a really good feel for seeing the quarterback’s eyes, seeing the route combinations. I remember seeing a lot of that practicing against him when he was here with the Lions. I think he fits this scheme really well. I think (defensive coordinator) Bob Slowik is using him in a really smart way, as well as a lot of their players. I think they’re that’s the strength of their defence.”

3. THE BIG PLAY FACTOR

Momentum can change in a single snap and no two teams did it better this year.

The Lions led the league in big plays (63), while the Stamps tied for third (50). Both teams have game-breakers who can flip the field in an instant, whether it’s a deep Rourke bomb or a Dedrick Mills burst through the line.

In a season filled with fireworks, it might come down to who can produce one more spark when it matters most.

It’s especially impressive that BC was able to lead the league in that category in only Buck Pierce’s first season as a head coach. Someone who did see his success coming was his former teammate and Saturday’s opponent.

“As a young coach, you’ve got to realize it’s a long season, and he’s got his guys playing his best football when it matters most,” said Calgary’s head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson about Pierce. “I knew Buck was going to be a good coach, but I give him credit here. He’s done an outstanding job. I think he’s done as well as anybody in the CFL this year.”

4. GROUND GAME OR AIR ATTACK?

Dedrick Mills making moves for a solid 18-yard pickup!#CFLGameday

📅: @calstampeders vs. Lions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/CeSkPdDsyy — CFL (@CFL) October 4, 2025

It’s strength against strength. The Stampeders led the CFL in rushing yards per game (126.7), powered by Mills, who finished atop the league’s leaderboard with his downhill, physical style. The Lions counter with the CFL’s top passing attack (430.2), led by Rourke and a deep receiving corps. BC can also cause damage through the ground, though James Butler’s status remains uncertain as he was listed as a game-time decision by the Lions.

Historically, teams that control the line of scrimmage and run effectively have fared better in cold-weather playoff games in November. But BC’s dome eliminates that factor, making the passing game more dangerous than ever. In short: if Calgary can dictate tempo with its ground attack, it keeps Rourke off the field, but if BC turns it into a track meet, it’s advantage Lions.

“It’s about running the ball and if you’re going to be able to stop them,” said Stampeders’ linebacker Micah Awe. “So for us, the defence, it’s just gonna be about if we hit them or not. I’m excited, because I love the run game.”

5. IT COULD COME DOWN TO SPECIAL TEAMS

With two talented teams going head to head, it often comes down to who can execute in every phase. That includes the field position battle, where BC and Calgary finished last and second-to-last in the regular season. Their offences are often good enough to overcome that, but when the stakes are this high, you want every edge you can get.

That includes the kicking game, where two of the games most seasoned vets take the field on Saturday. Calgary’s René Paredes and BC’s Sean Whyte have a combined 30 seasons of experience between the two. The Lions kicker remains as clutch as ever, converting 39 of his 41 kicks, while Paredes converted 42 of his 51 attempts. Experience matters and both of the bench bosses at this game have full confidence in their kicker to deliver when it matters most.

THE BOTTOM LINE

A rivalry renewed, a clash of styles, and two teams built to win in very different ways. Whether it’s decided in the trenches or through the air, Saturday’s Western Semi-Final promises to deliver the kind of drama only the Grey Cup Playoffs can provide.

“Grateful, blessed to be in this opportunity to play a playoff game coming back here to BC where I spent the last two and a half years,” said Adams Jr. “It’s going to be an awesome environment. It’s going to be loud. I played a couple of playoff games here too. The crowd’s going to be crazy, but this is what we want.”