Davis Alexander: “Come on down over to Winnipeg? Come on over to Montreal”

MONTREAL — Davis Alexander wasn’t losing sleep over what Willie Jefferson said earlier this week.

Sure, he heard that the Bombers defensive end said his team wanted “to go to somebody’s house, kick their door in and take everything off their table.”

He heard it. Loud and clear. But it didn’t faze him at all on the eve of his first CFL playoff start.

“I go and look for that type of stuff for whatever reason, it’s just what I like to do,” Alexander told the Winnipeg Free Press’ Taylor Allen during a media conference, when he asked about what the Bombers had been saying earlier in the week.

“Bring Willie over. Bring Winnipeg over. What does he say? Come on down over to Winnipeg? Come on over to Montreal, let’s see what happens.”

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

» 3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Semi-Final

» Buy Eastern Semi-Final Tickets: Winnipeg at Montreal

» Division Semi-Final Saturday heads to Montreal and BC

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins the Division Semi-Finals?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Alexander has not lost as a starter in the Canadian Football League, entering the post-season a perfect 11-0. He’ll be looking to continue that trend this weekend. Jefferson and his Bombers have made it to five straight Grey Cups and will hope to extend that streak by becoming first crossover team to make it to the championship game.

The Eastern Semi-Final gets underway on Saturday afternoon at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV and CFL+.