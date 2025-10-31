Depth Charts: How the teams will line up in the Division Semi-Finals

TORONTO — The four teams playing in Saturday’s Division Semi-Finals have released their official rosters and depth charts.

The Montreal Alouettes take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in the Eastern Semi-Final. The winner-takes-all game can be watched on TSN/CTV/RDS/CFL+.

Later in the day, the BC Lions host the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semi-Final at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place at 5:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game with a trip to the Western Final on the line on TSN/TSN2/RDS/CFL+.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

