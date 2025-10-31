Montreal defensive tackle Shawn Oakman suspended indefinitely; Als announce release

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Montreal Alouettes defensive tackle Shawn Oakman indefinitely for violating its Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy.

The league was made aware of the allegations on Thursday and immediately initiated a third-party investigation, which included interviews with Mr. Oakman and the complainant.

The investigation revealed that following a dispute, Mr. Oakman threatened to send sexually explicit material to an intimate partner’s child, who is a minor. Mr. Oakman’s actions constitute a breach of the CFL’s Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy.

“The Canadian Football League takes violations of our Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy with the utmost seriousness. Our policy is clear, and our commitment to enforcing it is unwavering. Following review, we have made the decision to suspend Mr. Oakman indefinitely,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

As a result of the suspension, Mr. Oakman will not be available for the Montreal Alouettes’ Eastern Semi-Final game.

The CFL condemns gender-based violence in all of its forms, including but not limited to intimate partner violence, sexual violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment and verbal abuse, coercive control, as well as the disrespectful and demeaning attitudes that foster violence or the tolerance of such violence. Whether these behaviours occur in public or private, gender-based violence will not be tolerated by the CFL.

The Montreal Alouettes also announced they have released Oakman from the team on Friday night.

In a statement from Montreal: “The Alouettes organization will never accept any type of gender-based violence or harassment and have therefore decided to cut Mr. Oakman immediately.”

“We hold everyone in our organization to the highest standard of integrity and respect both on and off the field,” general manager Danny Maciocia said. “We’ve decided to release Shawn Oakman because his actions go against our core values.”