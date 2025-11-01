3 stats that defined BC’s Western Semi-Final win over Calgary

VANCOUVER – The BC Lions sweat out a win over the Calgary Stampeders as they secured a spot in the Western Final for the third time in four seasons.

Rourke was a dual threat with 223 yards through the air and 68 more on the ground along with a touchdown, and BC’s defence played a big role in stopping a rolling Vernon Adams Jr.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the BC Lions’ win over the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semi-Final.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

0 – SECONDS ON THE CLOCK FOR FINAL FIELD GOAL

One thing is for certain for the BC Lions – when they need a clutch field goal, Sean Whyte is going to come through for them.

Tied at 30 with the Lions being on offence for one final possession, they needed a 43-yarder from Whyte to save them from having to face their fate in overtime.

Whyte, who hit a 39-yarder a minute before, came through once again to send BC back to another Western Final as the clock expired.

4 – DEFENSIVE SACKS FOR BC

BC’s defence was a massive part of their victory, contributing four sacks, which helped to offset the 476 yards of net offence that the Stampeders tallied in the game.

Mathieu Betts, Micah Awe, Bradlee Anae and Jonah Tavai all contributed a sack, while Adam Auclair contributed a forced fumble and Deontai Williams led the team with eight tackles.

700+ – YARDS OF NET OFFENCE

In the fourth quarter, the game was anyone’s, as the teams went back and forth all night exchanging leads.

Rourke rallied nearly 300 yards himself between the air and the ground while Adams Jr added 334 yards with his two touchdowns on the night. Dedrick Mills rushed for 111 yards for Calgary while Justin McInnis had a big night for the Lions with 84 receiving yards.