3 stats that defined Montreal’s win over Winnipeg in the Eastern Semi-Final

MONTREAL – A fast rematch from Week 21 action, it was the Montreal Alouettes who got the last laugh this time around as they defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 42-33 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Eastern Semi-Final.

Davis Alexander and the Montreal offence played to their strengths, using a deep receiving corps as well as utilizing a clutch ground game to get back intro rhythm even after a comeback in the third quarter from the Blue Bombers.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes’ Eastern Semi-Final win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

44 – SECOND HALF POINTS

An explosive start for the Alouettes saw the team lead 17-0 in the first quarter with Tyson Philpot putting on a clinic with two touchdowns including a 45-yard showstopper, and the team held the Blue Bombers to just six points in the second quarter as the Alouettes led 25-6.

In true Blue Bombers fashion, playing until the final whistle, a 19-point deficit was erased by Winnipeg as they scored 21 points in the third quarter and forced Montreal to sweat, but 10 points from the Alouettes in the fourth quarter, with a field goal marking the double-digit tally with 21 seconds left to play, gave them a nine-point cushion for victory.

300+ – PASSING YARDS FROM EACH QUARTERBACK

Zach Collaros and Alexander put on a show through the air for their respective teams, each tallying at least 300 yards in the game with Alexander finishing with a stat line of 384 yards, completing 24 of 34 passes.

Collaros finished with 306 yards completing 19 of 24 passes, and both quarterbacks have had at least four games with over 300 yards this season, with Collaros tallying four and Alexander tallying five. Alexander has also tallied a passing touchdown in every game played this season.

556 – YARDS OF NET OFFENCE FOR MONTREAL

With Philpot and Alexander flying in the passing game, and running back Stevie Scott III controlling the ground with a pair of touchdowns of his own averaging 7.4 yards per carry, the Alouettes were dominant as their offence proved exactly what they’re capable of as they punched a ticket to the Eastern Final.

Scott III finished with 133 yards on the ground while Philpot led all receivers with 135 yards, but the Alouettes had three separate receivers with over 90 yards each as Austin Mack nearly hit the century mark with 98 yards, and Charleston Rambo added another 95 yards.