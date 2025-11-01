Alouettes defeat Bombers, punch ticket to Eastern Final

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are heading to the Eastern Final.

Montreal dominated the first half, taking a 19-point lead into halftime. Winnipeg scored three touchdowns in six minutes to start the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game and all of the momentum at the time.

But Montreal wouldn’t be deterred, answering with a major of their own after the third Bombers’ touchdown, and never relinquished the lead again.

Davis Alexander threw for 384 yards in the 42-33 Eastern Semi-Final win, to go along with a touchdown, and interception, and a major score on the ground. Running back Stevie Scott III and receiver Tyson Philpot both scored a pair of touchdowns in the win. Scott III rumbled for 133 yards on 18 carries while Philpot hauled in 10 of 11 passes thrown his way for 135 yards.

Zach Collaros passed for 304 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the losing effort.

With a rambunctious crowd behind him, Alexander wasn’t afraid to go deep on the first drive of the game, throwing a 43-yard pass to Charleston Rambo a few plays into the possession. But after back-to-back incompletions intended for Austin Mack, the Als had to settle for a field goal to open the Eastern Semi-Final. José Maltos-Diaz was good on his 35-yard attempt, giving the home team a 3-0 lead early in the contest.

Following a Winnipeg two-and-out, the Als got to work again starting on their own 21-yard line. As Montreal started to move the chains, Alexander went deep again, this time looking for Tyler Snead. Dexter Lawson Jr., who was in coverage, was called for defensive pass interference on the play, awarding Montreal a 39-yard gain. On the Winnipeg 11, Alexander handed off to Stevie Scott III, who powered through defenders all the way to the one-yard line, setting up first-and-goal for the home team. Shea Patterson came in on short yardage and the Bombers held him out of the end zone on the first attempt. Set up on what looked like another quarterback sneak, it was Tyson Philpot who took the handoff on a jet sweep and ran into the end zone for the game’s opening score. With the completed convert, Montreal took a 10-0 lead with four minutes left in the opening frame.

The Als’ defence held the Bombers to another two-and-out following a Winnipeg procedure penalty on the first play of the visitor’s ensuing drive.

After a 30-yard catch-and-run from Rambo on the second play of Montreal’s next possession, Alexander went long again, this time finding a streaking Philpot in the end zone. The Canadian’s second touchdown of the game, a 45-yard catch, and the completed convert, increased Montreal’s lead to 17-3 with 30 seconds left in the opening frame.

Winnipeg matched with a big play of their own through the air, as Collaros connected with Keric Wheatfall for 29 yards. The Montreal defence continued to hold strong on the drive, however. Sergio Castillo hit the field for the first time in the game, booting a 44-yard field goal to cut the Als lead to 17-3 early in the second quarter.

Montreal’s dominance continued, keeping Collaros and the Bombers’ offence from generating anything positive. The defence held them to another two-and-out after an Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund sack and they were forced to punt.

Alexander continued to push the ball downfield in the first half, finding Mack for a 37-yard gain, bringing their team down to the 10-yard line. The Als quarterback then called his own number, running into the end zone untouched for the Alouettes’ third major score of the contest. With the completed convert, Montreal increased their lead to 24-3 with 6:19 on the clock.

Things continued to go in Montreal’s favour in the second quarter. Collaros couldn’t find an open receiver a few plays into the drive the next time he hit the field, so he took off himself, looking for a first down. Montreal’s defence had other plans, however. Adeyemi-Berglund forced Collaros to fumble and recovered it himself, bringing the Als’ offence right back on the field.

The Als looked to turn the turnover into points, but Maltos-Diaz missed his 32-yard attempt for the single point. The rouge increased Montreal’s lead to 25-3 with 1:20 on the clock.

As the final moments of the first half were ticking down, Collaros and co. were trying desperately to get points on the board. They moved the chains down into Montreal territory, and added a field goal to their score (25-6) before heading to the locker room to regroup for the second half.

After the break, Winnipeg went to work looking to start a second half comeback.

Collaros found Gavin Cobb for 27 yards, before a defensive pass interference call against Montreal brought the Bombers down to the Als’ one-yard line. Jason Maas challenged that there was no pass interference on the play, but the call on the field stood. Terry Wilson came in on short yardage and plunged forward, but Montreal’s defence held him out of the end zone. Mike O’Shea matched Maas, using his challenge, challenging that Wilson crossed the goal line, but the call on the field stood bringing up second-and-goal. Once again, the Als defence held strong and kept the Bombers out of the end zone. On the third try, Winnipeg finally was able to break through the defence, as Wilson scored their first touchdown of the game. With the completed convert, the Bombers cut Montreal’s lead to 25-13.

Winnipeg took the momentum and ran with it, as Cam Allen intercepted Alexander on the Als’ second play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive. The Bombers made them pay immediately, with Collaros connecting with Ontaria Wilson on the first play of the drive for a 54-yard touchdown. With Castillo’s convert, the Bombers cut Montreal’s lead to 25-20 just four minutes into the second half.

The Bombers’ defence kept things going, with Jamal Parker Jr. causing Philpot to fumble the ball on the Als’ first play from scrimmage when they hit the field. Evan Holm picked the fumble up, returning it 36 yards. After a 19-yard gain by Oliveira, Collaros looked for a receiver in the end zone but hit the upright. On the next play, a pass interference penalty on Montreal brought the Bombers down to the one-yard line. That set up Wilson for his second touchdown of the game, and put the Bombers ahead 27-25 with 8:44 in the third quarter.

Alexander settled in on the next possession, not letting the turnovers rattle him, and went deep again, connecting with Mack for a 50-yard gain. On the Bombers’ 13, Alexander handed off to Scott III, who ran into the end zone for the touchdown. With the convert, the Als re-took their lead, 32-27.

The final quarter of the game began with the ball in Collaros’ hands, as Winnipeg hoped to strike again and retake their short-lived lead. The team had to settle for a field goal on the drive, with Castillo connecting on his 44-yard attempt, making it a two-point game (32-20) with 12:57 on the clock.

After an Alouettes’ two-and-out, Montreal’s defence continued to create chaos. Roberson Jr. caused Oliveira to fumble on Winnipeg’s first play from scrimmage on the next possession, and Marc-Antoine Dequoy recovered the ball, setting up Alexander on Winnipeg’s 27-yard line.

Montreal cashed in on the turnover with six points. Scott III scored his second touchdown of the contest, taking the hand off and, with the help from his teammates, pushed the pile across the goal line for the score. With the completed convert, the Alouettes increased their lead to 39-30 with 8:49 left in the game.

Collaros went deep on the ensuing drive, connecting with Wheatfall for a 53-yard gain, bringing the Bombers down to Montreal’s 12-yard line. They added another field goal to their score, with Castillo connecting on his 16-yard attempt. The Als held a 39-33 lead with 6:59 left in the contest.

With the clock ticking down close to the three minute warning, the Bombers were trying to move the chains. Montreal’s defence was, once again, up for the task, holding Collaros and co. to a two-and-out.

On the ensuing possession, the Alouettes moved the chains down into Winnipeg territory. With a minute left on the clock, Maltos-Diaz connected on his 12-yard field goal to all but seal the deal for the Als.

There was 26 seconds left on the clock for Collaros and his Bombers to hit the field again, but Darnell Sankey picked off the Bombers’ QB and Montreal punched their ticket to the Eastern Final to face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on November 8.