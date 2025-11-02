Final four matchups set for Hamilton and Saskatchewan

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Division Finals are set with four teams vying for a spot in the 112th Grey Cup.

Eastern Final: November 8 at 3 p.m. ET | MTL at HAM

Western Final: November 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET | BC at SSK

The victors will meet in the 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, which will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets are available here.

From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the CFL Awards and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

The competing teams manage media accreditation during the 112th Grey Cup Playoffs. Participation may be subject to CFL approval.

POST-SEASON RECORDS – GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

BC | 24-36 (.400)

Saskatchewan – 45-54-2 (.455)

Hamilton | 46-49-1 (.484)

Montreal – 41-37 (.526)

EASTERN FINAL

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

​Hamilton Stadium

​Saturday, November 8 at 3 p.m. ET

​Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN2 (Data enhanced game), TSN3, CTV and RDS

​US/International broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW

Appearances in the Eastern Final: Montreal (37) and Hamilton (40).

11 previous meetings in the Eastern Final (HAM 8 – MTL 3).

Most recent: 2014 | HAM 40 – MTL 24

Montreal is making a fourth straight appearance in the Division Final.

Hamilton last hosted the Division Final in 2019.

The Alouettes are 12-26 (.316) as the visiting team in the Grey Cup Playoffs.

The Tiger-Cats are 30-17 (.638) at home in the Grey Cup Playoffs.

Since 1973, the Eastern Final host team is 33-16 (.673) in a single-game elimination format.

Hamilton swept the season series: Week 4 | MTL 17 – HAM 35 Week 14 | HAM 26 – MTL 9

Playoff records: Head coaches: Jason Maas (6-4) and Scott Milanovich (2-2). Starting quarterbacks: Davis Alexander (1-0) and Bo Levi Mitchell (5-3).

Season series standouts: HAM: Mitchell passed for 438 yards and two touchdowns, with a 74.6 per cent completion rate. HAM: Devin Veresuk recorded 12 defensive tackles and one interception. HAM: In one appearance, Greg Bell rushed for a career-high 156 yards. MTL: Najee Murray tallied 12 defensive tackles, while Darnell Sankey had 11.



WESTERN FINAL

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

​Mosaic Stadium

​Saturday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET

​Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, and RDS

​US/International broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW