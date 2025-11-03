5 PFF Stats that stand out from Division Semi-Finals

The opening weekend of the Grey Cup Playoffs delivered plenty of memorable performances, highlighted by a few standout showings revealed in the latest PFF grades.

From explosive receiving nights to relentless defensive pressure, here are five stats that jump off the page from the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

JALEN PHILPOT | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 6 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Jalen Philpot was one of Calgary’s most reliable weapons in Saturday’s Western Semi-Final at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place. According to PFF, Jalen recorded more receiving first downs (six) than anyone on Saturday, underlining how often he extended drives for the Stampeders.

He finished with 120 yards on seven catches and a touchdown, showing impressive consistency in contested situations. While Calgary’s season ended in heartbreak, Philpot’s late-season surge was one of the team’s most promising developments as they look ahead to 2026.

TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 5 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

On the other side of the country, but same family, Tyson Philpot played a starring role in Montreal’s Eastern Semi-Final win over Winnipeg. PFF credited him with five receiving first downs (second behind only his brother), part of a monster outing that saw him haul in 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Tyson also added a rushing score on a one-yard carry, continuing his reputation as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers. His all-around versatility was key in keeping the Blue Bombers’ defence off balance all afternoon.

STEVIE SCOTT III | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 9 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

It wasn’t just through the air where Montreal shined. Running back Stevie Scott III was a force on the ground, with PFF charting nine missed tackles forced in the Eastern Semi-Final, the most by any player on the weekend.

Scott powered his way to 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, adding another 29 yards on three receptions. His blend of power and patience gave Winnipeg’s front seven fits and provided the Alouettes with critical balance on offence.

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 4 BIG-TIME THROWS

In his first career playoff start, Davis Alexander delivered a statement performance. Per PFF, Alexander produced four big-time throws, which are high-difficulty, high-value passes graded at the top end of PFF’s scale. That’s tied for first this week, but with the caveat that Alexander also produced only one turnover-worthy play.

The young pivot finished 24-of-34 for 384 yards with one touchdown and one interception, confidently pushing the ball downfield and spreading it around to his playmakers. It was a poised, mature outing that has Alouettes fans dreaming about what comes next for their still undefeated starter.

MATHIEU BETTS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | BC LIONS | 6 PRESSURES

BETTS BRINGS HIM DOWN! A HUGE sack for the CFL leader in that category in the regular season! 🗓️: Western Semi-Final LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, TSN2, RDS

🌎: CFL+#GCPlayoffs | @BCLions pic.twitter.com/XJMryEimTj — CFL (@CFL) November 2, 2025

In a physical battle at BC Place, Mathieu Betts once again proved why he’s among the CFL’s elite pass rushers. PFF credited the Lions defensive lineman with six total pressures, including a sack, a quarterback hit, and four hurries.

Betts’ impact went beyond the stat sheet, his constant presence forced Calgary’s offence to adjust protections throughout the night. Though BC’s season continues, Betts’ ability to disrupt opposing backfields remains a vital part of their championship aspirations.