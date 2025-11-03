6 stats that may loom large in the Division Finals

TORONTO — With spots in the 112th Grey Cup on the line, both the Eastern and Western Finals bring fascinating matchups that highlight each team’s strengths, and their biggest challenges.

From elite quarterbacks and shutdown defences to the league’s best pass rushers, here are six stats that stand out heading into the Division Finals.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Final four matchups set for Hamilton and Saskatchewan

» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

» Where to watch the CFL Division Finals

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

MONTREAL AT HAMILTON

Saturday, November 8

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/TSN2/RDS/CTV/CFL+

12 – WINS FOR DAVIS ALEXANDER AS A STARTER

We’re going to continue talking about it while it lasts. The Alouettes quarterback improved his total wins as a starter without a loss to 12 (11 in the regular season, one in the post-season) after Montreal’s Eastern Semi-Final victory over Winnipeg. It’s a streak that has become one of the most remarkable storylines in the league, especially for a young pivot in his first full season as a starter.

Alexander’s poise, accuracy and calm under pressure, that helped prevent a furious Winnipeg rally, have also fuelled Montreal’s run. With veterans like Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead and Austin Mack providing reliable targets, the sky is the limit for the young quarterback. As the stakes rise, all eyes will be on whether Alexander can keep the perfect record alive.

17 FORCED FUMBLES (MTL) VS. 27 INTERCEPTIONS (HAM)

Few matchups pit such opportunistic defences against one another. Montreal’s front seven, led by Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette, thrives on creating havoc and stripping the ball. Beverette’s speed and range have been key to the Als leading the league with 17 forced fumbles, including four by the linebacker.

On the other side, Hamilton’s ball-hawking secondary has produced 27 interceptions, best in the CFL. Jamal Peters and Stavros Katsantonis headline a defensive backfield that punishes mistakes and flips field position in a heartbeat. This clash between Montreal’s physical front and Hamilton’s opportunistic secondary could define the Eastern Final.

376.4 PASSING YARDS PER GAME (HAM) VS. 256.9 PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME (MTL)

Bo Levi Mitchell was once again outstanding for Hamilton in 2025, leading one of the league’s most productive passing attacks. The offence averaged 376.4 passing yards per game in the regular season, thanks in part to the phenomenal play of Kenny Lawler, who finished second in the CFL with a career-high 1,443 receiving yards.

Hamilton’s aerial attack will be tested by the CFL’s top pass defence. Montreal allows only 256.9 passing yards per game and features playmakers across the secondary, including Kabion Ento and Marc-Antoine Dequoy. The chess match between Mitchell’s veteran savvy and Noel Thorpe’s disciplined coverage unit could determine who earns a trip to the 112th Grey Cup.

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, November 8

6:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

31.1 POINTS FOR (BC) VS. 22.7 POINTS AGAINST (SSK)

Few matchups are as enticing as Saskatchewan’s stingy defence against one of the most explosive offences in the CFL. Nathan Rourke, a Most Outstanding Player finalist, led the Lions with 5,290 passing yards and 31 touchdowns in the regular season. The Canadian pivot didn’t throw a major in the Western Semi-Final win over Calgary but did find the end zone on the ground and engineered the game-winning field goal drive.

Saskatchewan’s defence, meanwhile, allowed only 22.7 points per game and features a core of West Division All-CFL defenders in Jameer Thurman, Rolan Milligan Jr., C.J. Reavis and Tevaughn Campbell. That group will be tasked with slowing down Rourke’s quick-strike offence and a deep group of receivers. Expect a chess match between Rourke’s poise and Saskatchewan’s veteran playmakers.

31:47 – TIME OF POSSESSION FOR SASKATCHEWAN

The Riders’ ability to control the football might be their best weapon against BC. Their league-best average of 31 minutes and 47 seconds of possession has allowed them to wear down opponents and protect their defence late in games. The combination of a steady ground game led by AJ Ouellette and efficient passing attack guided by Trevor Harris has been the backbone of their success.

Keeping Rourke and the Lions’ high-octane offence off the field will be crucial. If Saskatchewan can dictate tempo and sustain drives, their balanced attack could frustrate BC’s front seven and limit big-play opportunities.

88 – COMBINED REGULAR SEASON SACKS

When it comes to pressure, no game this weekend offers more firepower in the trenches. The two teams combined for 88 sacks during the regular season, with BC’s Mathieu Betts and Saskatchewan’s Malik Carney and Micah Johnson among the most disruptive pass rushers in the CFL. All three have the ability to change the game on a single snap.

The battle in the trenches will also showcase two of the league’s best offensive lines. BC’s Jarell Broxton and Saskatchewan’s Jermarcus Hardrick were both named to the West Division All-CFL team, anchoring units that have protected their quarterbacks at an elite level. Whichever line holds firm could very well decide who comes out of the West and into the 112th Grey Cup.