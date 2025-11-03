Follow CFL

Playoffs November 3, 2025

Where to watch the CFL Division Finals

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The road to the 112th Grey Cup continues on Saturday with the Division Finals.

The Eastern Final features the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium.

The Western Final is a battle between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the BC Lions. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

WHERE TO WATCH GREY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES

Game Canada U.S./International Tickets
Eastern Final (3:00 p.m. ET) TSN, TSN2, RDS, CTV CFL+ Buy Tickets Here
Western Final (6:30 p.m. ET)  TSN, RDS CFL+ Buy Tickets Here

 

