Where to watch the CFL Division Finals

TORONTO — The road to the 112th Grey Cup continues on Saturday with the Division Finals.

The Eastern Final features the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium.

The Western Final is a battle between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the BC Lions. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

