Where to watch the CFL Division Finals

TORONTO — The road to the 112th Grey Cup continues on Saturday with the Division Finals.
The Eastern Final features the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium.
The Western Final is a battle between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the BC Lions. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS
|Game
|Canada
|U.S./International
|Tickets
|Eastern Final (3:00 p.m. ET)
|TSN, TSN2, RDS, CTV
|CFL+
|Buy Tickets Here
|Western Final (6:30 p.m. ET)
|TSN, RDS
|CFL+
|Buy Tickets Here