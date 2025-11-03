Who has the edge in the Western Final?

The BC Lions have been on an absolute tear to close out 2025, but none of that matters if they fall one step short of the big show in a few weeks’ time.

Nathan Rourke might win Most Outstanding Player, and Mathieu Betts could take home Most Outstanding Defensive Player, but without a Grey Cup ring, it will all ring hollow in Lion land.

There’s no team more eager to slam the door shut than the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who host BC on Saturday in the Western Final.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

» Final four matchups set for Hamilton and Saskatchewan

» 6 stats that may loom large in the Division Finals

QUARTERBACKS

Both Nathan Rourke and Trevor Harris went 11-5 in 16 starts this season. Each completed over 70 per cent of their passes, with Harris holding a slight edge at 73.4 per cent. Both also understand exactly what it takes to lead their team to victory in a game of this magnitude.

Here’s the thing: Rourke has twice as many 300-yard games (12 to Harris’ six), 10 more explosive pass completions (40 to Harris’ 30), seven more touchdowns, and roughly 700 additional passing yards, not to mention his dangerous legs.

It’s Rourke’s time. Now he has to deliver.

ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

RUNNING BACKS

In 17 games, both Saskatchewan’s AJ Ouellette and BC’s James Butler had stellar seasons. Ouellette finished with just a nine-yard advantage (1,222 to 1,213), but Butler produced three more touchdowns, nine more explosive runs, and a higher yards-per-carry average.

The Lions’ backfield benefits from more unpredictable run-pass splits, making them harder to defend.

Saskatchewan’s best chance is to pound the rock and play keep-away from Rourke, leaning on the prairie ground game as their path to the Grey Cup.

ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

RECEIVERS

MASOLI TO HATCHER SR. TOUCHDOWN!

🗓️: @BCLions vs. Roughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/kiIR8PoDKO — CFL (@CFL) June 28, 2025

Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis reminded everyone last weekend why they finished first and third, respectively, in receiving yards this season.

Hatcher Sr. alone was dominant, leading the CFL in targets, receptions, yards, yards per game, yards after catch, and 100-yard games. Combined with McInnis’ strong follow-up to his 2024 campaign, the Riders secondary will have its hands full, unless Harris can stretch the field in response.

One stat to keep in mind: KeeSean Johnson led the league in second-down conversion catches (39). If he and Harris connect consistently, those chains will keep moving, and the impact could be significant by day’s end.

ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

OFFENSIVE LINE

The Roughriders averaged 10 fewer rushing yards per game, while BC allowed six fewer sacks, leading the league with only 20 conceded.

That said, home-field noise matters here. Rourke will battle the decibels and the pressure of trying to go a round further than ever before. His line will feel that urgency as the play clock ticks down and his voice gets hoarser by the snap.

If the Riders can dominate the trenches with possession passing and punishing runs, they can tilt this matchup, no matter how clean Rourke plays.

ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

DEFENSIVE LINE

BETTS BRINGS HIM DOWN! First sack of the season for the Quebec native!

📅: @BCLions vs Roughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌍: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/Ddi9a4UHm3 — CFL (@CFL) June 29, 2025

BC led the CFL in sacks with 45, but Saskatchewan finished just two behind. The Lions also had seven more tackles for loss, while the Riders’ front excelled at holding their ground and shedding blocks for minimal gains.

Much has been made about Mathieu Betts, and rightfully so, but this one could hinge on who has the bigger impact snap-to-snap: Jonah Tavai or Micah Johnson.

ADVANTAGE: TOSS-UP

LINEBACKERS

Micah Awe has been a relentless force all year, impossible to avoid no matter the play call. On the other side, Jameer Thurman has been a steady presence, bolstered by A.J. Allen’s expanded role.

The Riders get the edge here, but the Awe vs. Ouellette matchup will be must-watch isolation camera material.

ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

89 YARDS ALL THE WAY HOME! 🚨 Canadian Tevaughn Campbell with a pick 6 to close out the half!

📅: @sskroughriders vs Lions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌍: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/UJY9ONpsL3 — CFL (@CFL) June 29, 2025

Tevaughn Campbell has been electric in 2025, while rookie Jackson Findlay has lived up to expectations after a strong draft process.

The Riders’ secondary depth gives them the advantage.

ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

KICKERS

No field goal is easy with this wind! Sean Whyte's field goal from 17 yards swings wildly, but it's good! One point game in Saskatchewan!

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/8fVa57cOtK — CFL (@CFL) November 3, 2024

Sean Whyte has had a special season, highlighted by his late-game heroics against Calgary.

Brett Lauther’s year has been inconsistent, though he’s always capable of shining in the post-season. Still, Whyte gets the nod in clutch situations.

ADVANTAGE: BC LIONS

RETURNERS

Seven McGee showed flashes of stardom in the Western Semi-Final, but Mario Alford remains the proven threat. He’s a legitimate danger to score every time he touches the ball.

ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

OVERALL ADVANTAGE: TOSS-UP

Last year, the question around the Riders was simple: If not now, when?

It seems they just needed another year under Corey Mace to find their identity.

The Lions are on a heater, and Rourke is at the centre of it all. It’s a clash of two season-long heavyweights, with Saskatchewan holding home-field advantage.

The key will be turnovers, which Rourke must avoid, and ground game dominance, which Saskatchewan must control.

BC has the right formula at the right time. The Lions find a way.