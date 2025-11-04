4 matchups that will decide who moves on in the Division Finals

Before we get to the four Division Final matchups that I believe will have the biggest impact on who punches their ticket to the 112th Grey Cup, let me give a big thank you to the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs.

I know I’m not alone in feeling a massive sports gut punch after what happened in game seven of the World Series. I imagine there are millions of Canadians looking for a sports distraction to help them get through these difficult times.

This Saturday’s playoff slate features the two best teams in the CFL (Saskatchewan and Hamilton), the two best quarterbacks (Nathan Rourke and Bo Levi Mitchell), and a growing curiosity over whether Davis Alexander will ever lose a game.

Whatever happens this weekend won’t heal anyone’s baseball heartbreak, but it will take your mind off that ninth inning.

On to the matchups.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

MONTREAL AT HAMILTON

Hamilton’s All-CFL secondary vs. Montreal’s receivers

What makes this game such a wild card is that Davis Alexander didn’t suit up against the Tiger-Cats this season. That’s not to take away from Hamilton’s two decisive wins, they were the better team, but it’s fair to say those games might have played out differently if Alexander had been healthy.

Looking ahead to Saturday afternoon, Hamilton’s defence is full of contrasts. This is a talented group. Brent Monson’s squad had five players named to the East Division All-CFL team, led the CFL in interceptions, and tied with Winnipeg for the fewest passing touchdowns allowed.

On the other hand, only Edmonton gave up more total yards than the Tiger-Cats, who also ranked third-last in yards allowed per play. Some of those numbers can be chalked up to Hamilton building early leads, but there are still holes that can be exploited.

Enter Davis Alexander and his impressive group of receivers. Going up against arguably the league’s best pass defence, Alexander put up big numbers despite getting just one reception from the Alouettes’ most productive receiver in 2025, Tyler Snead. Instead, it was Tyson Philpot with the game of his life, and Charleston Rambo adding a season-high 95 receiving yards.

The biggest catch of the day belonged to Austin Mack, whose 50-yard, over-the-shoulder grab in the third quarter not only slowed the Bombers’ momentum but also set up a Stevie Scott III touchdown run.

Montreal defence with a lead vs. Bo Levi Mitchell

It’s human nature for a team with a big lead to ease off the gas. It happens in every sport, it’s a cliché because it’s true. But few expected Winnipeg to erase a 25–3 deficit and take a 27–25 lead midway through the third quarter.

This is a Montreal defence led by Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Tyrice Beverette, Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Darnell Sankey, a unit that gave up the fewest total yards and fewest yards per play in the CFL. Yet, against a Blue Bombers team missing Nic Demski, that same group nearly let the game slip away.

Credit to Zach Collaros, who played an excellent game, his lone interception came with 21 seconds left, but if the Alouettes’ defence lets up for that long against this Hamilton offence, they won’t be able to climb back.

Bo Levi Mitchell is coming off his best statistical season since his peak Calgary years. Between Kenny Lawler, Kiondré Smith, Greg Bell and Brandon Revenberg, Mitchell has more than enough weapons to succeed no matter which version of the Montreal defence shows up.

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN

Nathan Rourke’s legs vs. Saskatchewan’s defence

Nathan Rourke led all CFL quarterbacks in rushing in 2025 and was the Lions’ leading ground gainer in their 33–30 win over Calgary. His brilliant 44-yard run in the third quarter was a play in two acts. First, Rourke escaped a collapsing pocket, then juked Bailey Devine-Scott out of his shoes. Two plays later, he capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run.

On the flip side, the Roughriders’ defence held Rourke to just one carry for 13 yards across two games, both Saskatchewan wins.

Much of the spotlight will be on the dynamic duo of Tevaughn Campbell and Rolan Milligan Jr. and their ability to create turnovers, but to slow down the league’s best quarterback, Saskatchewan first needs to ensure the 2025 MOP nominee can’t hurt them with his legs when he escapes pressure.

The Saskatchewan rushing attack vs. the Lions’ front seven

Yes, this entire piece is light on Trevor Harris. Not by design, but because there are simply too many storylines to cover. Rest assured, if the Roughriders win on Saturday, I’ve got a 2,000-word Harris redemption arc ready to go that my editor definitely won’t be thrilled about.

With three members of the Riders’ offensive line named to the West Division All-CFL team, blocking for the CFL’s second-leading rusher in AJ Ouellette, Corey Mace’s team has a clear advantage, especially against a Lions defence that finished bottom three against the run.

In the two regular season meetings that mattered, Ouellette punished BC for a season-high 139 yards in Week 4 and added another 72 in Week 7, both Saskatchewan victories.

We just saw Dedrick Mills rush for 111 yards last week. It may not matter how brilliant Rourke is if he’s spending much of the game watching from the sidelines while Saskatchewan’s offensive line keeps winning at the point of attack.