CFL Injury Reports: Division Finals

TORONTO — Eastern and Western Finals' injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS
Saturday, November 1 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Alexander Hollins,
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|James Morgan
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|EJ Perry
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
|David Dallaire
|FB
|Knee
|DNP
|Caleb Johnson
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Jamar McGloster
|OL
|Wrist
|Full
|Jesse Gibbon
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Mustafa Johnson
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Travis Theis
|RB
|Ankle
|Full
|Scott Hutter
|DB
|Foot
|Limited
|Daniel Oladejo
|WR
|Foot
|Full
|Pier-Olivier Lestage
|OL
|Neck
|DNP
|Hakeem Harris
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|Riley Macleod
|LB
|Finger
|Full
|Des Holmes
|OL
|Load Management
|Full
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Isaiah Bagnah
|DL
|Foot
|DNP
|Mack Bannatyne
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Brendan Bordner
|OL
|Load Management
|Full
|Keaton Bruggeling
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|Luke Brubacher
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Patrick Burke Jr.
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Harrison Frost
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|TyJuan Garbutt
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Arvin Hosseini
|OL
|Load Management
|Full
|Mario Kendricks
|DL
|Load Management
|Full
|Brayden Swartout
|OL
|Load Management
|Full
|Quavian White
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Drew Wolitarsky
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|Lawrence Woods III
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
Saturday, November 1 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Arm
|Limited
|James Butler
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Jermaine Jackson
|WR
|Wrist
|Full
|Adam Konar
|LB
|Arm
|Full
|Tomasi Laulile
|DL
|Elbow
|Full
|TJ Lee
|DB
|Thigh
|Limited
|Seven McGee
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Justin McInnis
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Isaiah Messam
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|Marcus Moore
|DL
|Elbow
|Full
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Maxime Rouyer
|LB
|Hip
|Full
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Samuel Emilus
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|Jaxon Ford
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Zack Fry
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Philippe Gagnon
|OL
|Head
|Full
|KeeSean Johnson
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Brett Lauther
|K
|Back
|Full
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Rolan Milligan Jr.
|DB
|Foot/Knee
|Limited
|Shane Ray
|DL
|Neck
|DNP
|CJ Reavis
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Joe Robustelli
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Mike Rose
|DL
|Load Management
|Full
|Marcus Sayles
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|Tommy Stevens
|QB
|Knee
|Full
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Shoulder
|Full
|Nick Wiebe
|LB
|Back
|Full