Injury Reports November 4, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Division Finals

Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Eastern and Western Finals’ injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS
MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, November 1 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Alexander Hollins, WR Load Management Full
James Morgan QB Load Management Full
EJ Perry QB Load Management Full
Ciante Evans DB Ankle Limited
David Dallaire FB Knee DNP
Caleb Johnson LB Knee Full
Jamar McGloster OL Wrist Full
Jesse Gibbon OL Knee DNP
Mustafa Johnson DL Shoulder Limited
Travis Theis RB Ankle Full
Scott Hutter DB Foot Limited
Daniel Oladejo WR Foot Full
Pier-Olivier Lestage OL Neck DNP
Hakeem Harris WR Load Management Full
Riley Macleod LB Finger Full
Des Holmes OL Load Management Full

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Isaiah Bagnah DL Foot DNP
Mack Bannatyne DB Load Management Full
Brendan Bordner OL Load Management Full
Keaton Bruggeling WR Load Management Full
Luke Brubacher DL Shoulder DNP
Patrick Burke Jr. DB Shoulder Full
Harrison Frost QB Load Management Full
TyJuan Garbutt DL Knee DNP
Arvin Hosseini OL Load Management Full
Mario Kendricks DL Load Management Full
Brayden Swartout OL Load Management Full
Quavian White DB Load Management Full
Drew Wolitarsky WR Load Management Full
Lawrence Woods III DB Shoulder Full

 

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, November 1 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Arm Limited
James Butler RB Ankle Limited
Jermaine Jackson WR Wrist Full
Adam Konar LB Arm Full
Tomasi Laulile DL Elbow Full
TJ Lee DB Thigh Limited
Seven McGee WR Ankle Full
Justin McInnis WR Ankle Limited
Isaiah Messam LB Knee Limited
Marcus Moore DL Elbow Full
Garry Peters DB Knee Limited
Maxime Rouyer LB Hip Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Mario Anderson RB Knee DNP
Samuel Emilus WR Load Management Full
Jaxon Ford DB Knee Full
Zack Fry OL Knee Full
Philippe Gagnon OL Head Full
KeeSean Johnson WR Knee DNP
Brett Lauther K Back Full
Dohnte Meyers WR Ankle Full
Rolan Milligan Jr. DB Foot/Knee Limited
Shane Ray DL Neck DNP
CJ Reavis DB Load Management Full
Joe Robustelli WR Knee Full
Mike Rose DL Load Management Full
Marcus Sayles DB Ankle Full
Tommy Stevens QB Knee Full
Trevon Tate OL Shoulder Full
Nick Wiebe LB Back Full

 

