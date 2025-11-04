CFL Injury Reports: Division Finals

TORONTO — Eastern and Western Finals’ injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, November 1 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status Isaiah Bagnah DL Foot DNP Mack Bannatyne DB Load Management Full Brendan Bordner OL Load Management Full Keaton Bruggeling WR Load Management Full Luke Brubacher DL Shoulder DNP Patrick Burke Jr. DB Shoulder Full Harrison Frost QB Load Management Full TyJuan Garbutt DL Knee DNP Arvin Hosseini OL Load Management Full Mario Kendricks DL Load Management Full Brayden Swartout OL Load Management Full Quavian White DB Load Management Full Drew Wolitarsky WR Load Management Full Lawrence Woods III DB Shoulder Full

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, November 1 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium