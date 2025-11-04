Kaion Julien-Grant, Elks agree to extension through 2026

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have extended National wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old emerged as the Elks top target in his first year with the Green and Gold, finishing first on the team in receiving yards (820) and touchdowns (seven), while finishing second on the club in receptions (57) — all representing career highs for Julien-Grant.

“Kaion has proven his value as a key contributor to our offense, and we are confident his continued development will further strengthen our team’s performance,” Elks VP of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey said. “This extension reflects our strategic commitment towards retaining top talent and building a roster capable of sustained success at the highest level.”

The Toronto, ON native has been one of the league’s top big-play threat for the past five seasons, recording a reception of at least 53 yards in all five years — including season longs of 70, 69, and 68 yards. Julien-Grant’s 14.4 yards per reception in 2025 was tied for the best mark of his career (in a season in which he has recorded at least 10 receptions).

His biggest performance of the 2025 season came in the Elks Week 4 matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, when he registered five receptions on eight targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. In Week 10, against his former team in the Montreal Alouettes, Julien-Grant hauled in two scores, including a game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the game to knock off his old squad.

Over the course of his six-year CFL career, Julien Grant has amassed 2,476 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 79 career contests. The former St. Francis Xavier product was originally a second-round pick (13th overall) by Montreal in the 2019 CFL Draft