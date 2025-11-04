Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Division Finals picks

TORONTO — With the Division Semi-Finals in the books, just one more round of Grey Cup Playoffs remains.

Pat Steinberg still sits in first place on the writer picks graphic, three games ahead of Kristina Costabile, Jamie Nye and Matt Cauz.

Any chance of the trio catching him for a tie will need to begin this weekend in the Division Finals.

MONTREAL AT HAMILTON

Saturday, November 8

3:00 p.m. ET

Powered by an offensive attack that was led by a poised and confident Davis Alexander, the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Eastern Semi-Final. Jason Maas’ group had balance in their offence, leaning on Stevie Scott III (18 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns) as well as their undefeated pivot (384 yards, 70.6 per cent completion rate, two touchdowns, one interception) to get the job done. Now they head to Hamilton to take on a defence that has a knack for taking the ball away and cashing in those turnovers for points. The team is first in the CFL in points off turnovers (134) and in turnover ratio (+10). Bo Levi Mitchell and his Ticats had a week off to rest and prepare for the Eastern Final. They’ll hope that their own one-two punch on offence, with their receivers Kenny Lawler, Kiondré Smith and Tim White and running back Greg Bell, will give them the edge to move on to the 112th Grey Cup. The writers are almost split on who they think will win the Eastern Final.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Montreal

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, November 8

6:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

It went all the way down to the last second, but the BC Lions defeated the Calgary Stampeders on a walk-off field goal to move on to the Western Final. Nathan Rourke and the Lions offence (two rushing TDs and none through the air) were balanced out by their special teams, with Robert Carter Jr. scoring a kickoff return touchdown and Sean Whyte making all four of his field goal attempts, including the aforementioned walk-off, game-winning boot. Now they head to Saskatchewan to take on the rested Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium. The Riders return to the field hoping their league-best run defence (76.0 yards allowed per game) and league-low 22.7 points per game can slow down the hot Lions offence. All but one pick maker thinks the home team will move on to play in the 112th Grey Cup.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Saskatchewan