Weekly Predictor: Who wins in the Division Finals?

WHAT A START TO THE GREY CUP PLAYOFFS!

After watching Division Semi-Final Saturday have two classic CFL games with unpredictable plays and down to the wire drama, it’s kind of sad we only have three games left in the 2025 season.

What will be ahead are three more classics, and the Tiger-Cats and the Roughriders are ready to defend their home field after a week off to prepare for their upcoming opponents.

And in a week from now, Grey Cup Week in Winnipeg will be well underway!

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

But now it’s time to decide which two teams will face each other in the 112th Grey Cup, and for the first time since 2017, it’ll be a Division Final weekend that doesn’t include the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Shoutout to the Bombers for an incredible run of success!

MONTREAL AT HAMILTON

Saturday, November 8

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/TSN2/RDS/CTV/CFL+





I wrote about Stevie Scott III before last week’s Eastern Semi-Final and how the Alouettes have found a new dimension and threat to their offence. What a performance Scott III put on against the Bombers last week!

162 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns for the bruising back. He’s the type of runner you need as the wind whips up and the temperature dips.

There is no question Jason Maas will be dialling up another strong dose of No. 8 for the Tiger-Cats to try to handle on Saturday. The Tiger-Cats run defence was the worst in the CFL this season, allowing over 110 yards rushing per game.

Hamilton has to shut that down and make Davis Alexander try to pass his way to victory. I’ll be honest, I was a little worried about the Alouettes quarterback in the Semi-Final against Winnipeg, as later on in the game he did get up and appear to favour his throwing shoulder. He toughed it out and was able to make some key throws down the stretch.

The Tiger-Cats, of course, have the league’s top passer in Bo Levi Mitchell this season, but it’s crazy to think Bo hasn’t started a playoff game since 2021!

We’ve all seen a rejuvenated Mitchell this season, even dating back to late in 2024, but without much of a run game, can Mitchell chuck it against this Alouettes defence?

Zach Collaros threw for over 300 yards last week, but those yards didn’t come easy.

I’ve said for weeks that the Alouettes are the best team in the CFL when Davis Alexander is at quarterback. I’m not changing my mind.

PICK: MONTREAL

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, November 8

6:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

While I thought it might be a close game against the Stampeders, I didn’t foresee the Lions needing a walk-off field goal to advance to the Western Final.

Nathan Rourke is such a dangerous quarterback, and will be deserving of every honour he’ll likely be getting on CFL Awards night in Winnipeg next week, but he’d much rather have his entire team there with him.

However, it’s going to be tough to get them all there when you have the best team in the league standing in your way.

In the two games in which Rourke played against Saskatchewan this year, he finished strong, but had trouble early.

In Week 7, the Roughriders had a 33-11 lead late into the third quarter when the Lions offence finally started to find some traction.

Then, in the final week of the regular season, with the Roughriders resting starters, it wasn’t until Trevor Harris left the game and other starters started to see the sideline when Rourke and the Lions took that game over. Even then, they needed a go-ahead touchdown with less than five minutes left.

I’ll be interested to see what Roughriders head coach and defensive coordinator Corey Mace throws at Rourke this week in what could be a chilly and snowy affair at Mosaic Stadium.

On the other side, you have the Riders, who haven’t played a game that’s worth anything in the standings in a month. However, they showed in the stretch run that it doesn’t matter who is in or out of the lineup, they can play with anyone.

The Riders are trending in the right direction injury wise, as Mace has some incredibly difficult roster decisions based on the amount of talent he’ll have at his disposal.

It’s a great problem to have for the Riders and not great news for Lions.

I also suspect that it’s AJ Ouellette time for Saskatchewan. Their DNA is tough, physical football and BC will have to be able to go punch-for-punch (hopefully not literally).

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN